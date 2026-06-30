LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta whatsapp bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta whatsapp bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta whatsapp bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta whatsapp bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta whatsapp bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta whatsapp bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta whatsapp bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt iran war BPCL Bollywood Paparazzi akanksha chamola Jay Mehta whatsapp bihar mumbai ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row

Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row

The inclusion of Aishwarya Rai's popular song Nimboda Nimboda and other Bollywood tracks in Odisha school textbooks has triggered a major political controversy. The textbook blunder comes amidst a larger investigation revealing over 1,600 factual errors across state syllabus books, prompting the Mohan Majhi government to suspend senior SCERT officials.

Aishwarya Rai in song Nimboda Nimboda, Image Credits- Youtube
Aishwarya Rai in song Nimboda Nimboda, Image Credits- Youtube

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 20:51 IST

An editorial disaster has befallen the Odisha School and Mass Education Department, after the lyrics to the famous Bollywood film song “Nimboda Nimboda,” starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 1999 hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was found to have been published in state education books.

The use of popular films’ songs as educational content has led to criticism from the masses, and the newly developed curricular framework of the state is now under close scrutiny.

You Might Be Interested In

Which textbook featured the Nimboda Nimboda lyrics?

Lyrics to the song Nimboda Nimboda were discovered in the Class 5 English book Pallavi as well as in the Class 8 Art Education book named Kruti.

As per officials in the state education department speaking anonymously, the aim behind including the song was to act as an illustration in accordance with the central government’s campaign Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, through which children could be exposed to varied state cultures. But the inclusion of the very stylized and high tempo Bollywood item song instead of Rajasthani Folk Literature angered everyone including academicians, parents, and politicians.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad went ahead to criticize the error on her X (formerly Twitter) profile, stating it as equivalent to writing movie stories in the examination

“Reminds me of the famous joke about a student who didn’t study for exams so wrote the plot of the film Sholay in the answer sheet. This, however, is the syllabus writer version of it.”

Varsha Eknath Gaikwad via X

What other Bollywood songs were found in the Odisha textbooks?

The case of Nimboda Nimboda is just one example of the use of textbooks in the state recently. The examination of the new syllabus has brought to light the following trend of employing mainstream film music to portray regional culture:

  • ‘Rind Posh Maal’ (Class 8): The popular song from the 2000 movie Mission Kashmir starring Hrithik Roshan was included as a direct representation of Kashmiri folk song. However, despite the fact that the song is based on the 18th-century love poem by the renowned Kashmiri poet Rasul Mir, the use of the song within the syllabus in the Bollywood setting immediately became questionable.

  • ‘Bumbro Bumbro’ (Class 3): Another song from the Mission Kashmir soundtrack which became a commercial success was used in the syllabus of primary schools to represent Kashmiri traditions.

  • ‘Raja Doli’ Mistake (Class 5): In another mistake in the editorial process, the lyrics to the Odia festival song Raja Doli were printed completely in the English language textbook.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row
Tags: Aishwarya raihome-hero-pos-9Nimbooda Nimboodaodisha

RELATED News

Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot

Watch: Zaheer Iqbal Wins Hearts With Heartwarming Gesture For Shatrughan Sinha During Family Dinner

Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Lock Upp 2 Contestant Goes Viral After Strong Take on Cheating Amid Divorce From Gaurav Khanna

Ranveer Singh Pralay Update: Rs 300 Crore Zombie Thriller To Go On Floors In September, Australia Shoot Planned

Gaurav Khanna Reacts For The First Time To Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Announcement: ‘Meri Biwi Hai Yaar…’ | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Delivers Major Blow to Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Plan. Here’s What Happened

Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row

Transfer Certificate Dispute Turns Violent as Student Stabs Teacher in Maharashtra School

New Home For Hardik Pandya? India All-Rounder Makes Massive Career Move to Chase 2027 ODI World Cup And LA Olympics 2028

India Extends Petrochemical Import Duty Relief Till 15 July. What Does It Mean for Manufacturers?

SC Orders Status Quo On Ethanol Allocation; Centre Says 20 Percent Blending Programme Is Still An Experiment

Britain Eyes Intervention In $110 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger; Here’s Why

Is Group Health Insurance Mandatory for Employers in India?

Lost Your Property Papers? You Could Still Sell Your Home Legally. Here’s How!

WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Has One Big Question: Will Privacy Come At The Cost Of Safety?

Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row
Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row
Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row
Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row

QUICK LINKS