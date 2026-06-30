Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row

An editorial disaster has befallen the Odisha School and Mass Education Department, after the lyrics to the famous Bollywood film song “Nimboda Nimboda,” starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 1999 hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was found to have been published in state education books.

The use of popular films’ songs as educational content has led to criticism from the masses, and the newly developed curricular framework of the state is now under close scrutiny.

Which textbook featured the Nimboda Nimboda lyrics?

Lyrics to the song Nimboda Nimboda were discovered in the Class 5 English book Pallavi as well as in the Class 8 Art Education book named Kruti.

As per officials in the state education department speaking anonymously, the aim behind including the song was to act as an illustration in accordance with the central government’s campaign Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, through which children could be exposed to varied state cultures. But the inclusion of the very stylized and high tempo Bollywood item song instead of Rajasthani Folk Literature angered everyone including academicians, parents, and politicians.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad went ahead to criticize the error on her X (formerly Twitter) profile, stating it as equivalent to writing movie stories in the examination

“Reminds me of the famous joke about a student who didn’t study for exams so wrote the plot of the film Sholay in the answer sheet. This, however, is the syllabus writer version of it.” — Varsha Eknath Gaikwad via X

What other Bollywood songs were found in the Odisha textbooks?

The case of Nimboda Nimboda is just one example of the use of textbooks in the state recently. The examination of the new syllabus has brought to light the following trend of employing mainstream film music to portray regional culture:

‘Rind Posh Maal’ (Class 8): The popular song from the 2000 movie Mission Kashmir starring Hrithik Roshan was included as a direct representation of Kashmiri folk song. However, despite the fact that the song is based on the 18th-century love poem by the renowned Kashmiri poet Rasul Mir, the use of the song within the syllabus in the Bollywood setting immediately became questionable.

‘Bumbro Bumbro’ (Class 3): Another song from the Mission Kashmir soundtrack which became a commercial success was used in the syllabus of primary schools to represent Kashmiri traditions.

‘Raja Doli’ Mistake (Class 5): In another mistake in the editorial process, the lyrics to the Odia festival song Raja Doli were printed completely in the English language textbook.

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