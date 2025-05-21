Aishwarya Rai’s Sindoor Sizzles At Cannes 2025, Puts Divorce Rumors To Rest

As she stepped out of her car, fans welcomed her with chants and eager clicks, capturing the elegance she brought to the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at the Cannes 2025 red carpet, stunning in a regal white saree paired with a red emerald necklace. But it wasn’t just her outfit that stole the spotlight—what truly sparked conversation was the bold red sindoor she wore, a rare and powerful gesture at an international event of this scale.

A Symbol Beyond Fashion

As she stepped out of her car, fans welcomed her with chants and eager clicks, capturing the elegance she brought to the red carpet. Aishwarya, a Cannes veteran as the face of L’Oréal Paris, acknowledged the crowd with her signature poise and warmth.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes an appearance at #Cannes2025, embracing a classic white handloom in a handwoven kadwa ivory handloom Banarasi saree with a handwoven tissue drape and imperial heirloom of rubies from Manish Malhotra High Jewellery.

The sindoor, traditionally worn by married Hindu women, came at a time when whispers of a rift between Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan had been circulating for months. Throughout 2024, the couple’s infrequent joint appearances and lack of social media interactions had fueled speculation of a possible separation.

Aishwarya Rai looks beautiful at Cannes.

Despite the rumours, Aishwarya’s choice to wear sindoor at such a global platform spoke volumes. It wasn’t just about tradition—it was a subtle but powerful dismissal of the narrative surrounding her marriage.

Together Through the Years

Just weeks before Cannes, Aishwarya and Abhishek marked their 18th wedding anniversary on April 20, 2025. Aishwarya posted a touching family photo featuring the couple and their daughter Aaradhya, all dressed in white. The image exuded warmth and unity, with the post captioned by a simple white heart emoji.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed. Among the many appreciative comments, musician Amaan Ali Bangash dropped red hearts, while fans praised the family’s togetherness. One fan pointed out, “Love how Abhishek’s glasses match your lipstick,” adding a touch of light-hearted affection to the moment.

Recent public appearances have further underscored their bond. Whether attending events side-by-side or showing up in each other’s social media timelines, the Bachchans have calmly and consistently batted away the gossip.

Professional Highs and Family Focus

While their personal life has been under the spotlight, both Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to thrive professionally. Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam, where she reprised her role as Nandini.

Abhishek, on the other hand, featured in the Amazon Prime original Be Happy, bringing his charm to a digital audience.

Together, the couple seems to be navigating fame, family, and false rumours with equal grace. And at Cannes, Aishwarya’s red sindoor did more than complete her look—it sent a message, clear and confident.

