Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen with Mahesh Babu in AR Murugadoss’ action-thriller Spyder, is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Aiyaary, which is directed by Neeraj Pandey. The actress, who is already in news for her ravishing chemistry with Bollywood heartthrob Siddharth Malhotra in Aiyaary, has recently set the internet on fire with her hot and steamy photoshoot for Maxim India. The diva took to her Instagram account to share some sexy and bold pictures from her photoshoot and it’s creating a lot of buzz on the internet.

A confident smile, finely toned sexy long legs, net stockings and sexy poses, the photo shoot surely makes her look like a hot diva. Rakul’s characters and roles in films often resonate with her girl-next-door personality but with these new pictures, we hope she gets to unleash her steamy side on the big screen as well. Former beauty pageant winner, Rakul, has a body to die for and she should make the most of all the opportunities to flaunt it. Heard that phrase—‘’if you have it, flaunt it.’’ While the magazine cover itself was so steamy, the inside pictures are even more stunning.

Another one ❤️ @maxim.india A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Feb 8, 2018 at 2:13am PST

Rakul Preet Singh made her debut with Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan in 2014 has appeared in many Tamil, Hindi and Kannada movies. Currently, she is appointed as the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by Telangana State Government. She was part of the commercially successful films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Loukyam, Kick 2, Bruce Lee – The Fighter, Nannaku Prematho, Sarrainodu, Dhruva ,Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and established herself as one of the leading actresses in Telugu Cinema.