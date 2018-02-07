Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie Aiyaary, which was earlier slated to release on February 9 alongside Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, has once again been postponed. The movie will now hit the screens on February 16. The film was sifted due to a delay in certification from the Central Board of Film Certification which was then given to director Neeraj Pandey after a screening for the defence ministry and a few modifications.

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary is one spine-chilling military-triller audiences are anticipating. Featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the guide and protege, Aiyaary also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra in significant parts.