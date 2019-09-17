After three years Abhishek Bachchan is all set to step his foot into Ajay Devgn's produced film, the title is still under wraps but the main plot has been revealed. He will see working with Ileana D Cruz in the 1990-2000 true events based movie. For more details scroll on!

Ajay Devgn's production starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz goes on floors, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Farah Khan, others wish him all the best!

Abhishek Bachchan who was last seen in Manmarziyaan a few years back will be coming to the silver screens with Ileana D Cruz in Ajay Devgn’s production and Kookie Gulati directorial venture in an unnamed title movie. The duo has started shooting for their next film and to share the news of it going on floors today, Guru actor Abhishek Bachchan captioned the post as- Here we go! New journey, new beginning need your best wishes as I start shooting with Ileana D Cruz. Need best wishes- Ajay Devgn, Kookie Gulati.

With this upcoming Hindi language drama film, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn will be reuniting after 7 years of Bol Bachchan. The Rohit Shetty directorial was a hit at the box office and earned more than Rs 70 crores at the box office. This time the co-stars will be uniting as producer and actor. The movie directed by Kookie Gulati is said to be based on true events which took place between the years 1990- 2000. As per reports, the movie is based on events which changed the Indian fabric industry in the pre-2000s.

Going by the reports, this comes as a pleasant surprise that Ilena D Cruz would play one of the main characters and is NOT paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The cast is yet to be announced. Take a look a Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram post here:

Garnering more than 93k likes, the post revived many comments among which Anil Kapoor wished the actor all the best and congratulations, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister too was excited about his upcoming venture and wrote Yes G Yes!! Among other stars who wished him the best were Suniel Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty, Kunal Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Sikander Kher, Aalim Hakim, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Bipasha Basu, Sophie Chodury, and many more.

Previously, director Kookie Gulati has helmed some of the biggest hits of the Bollywood industry such as Prince and Pyare Mohan. He also in his initial starting of his career working as an associate director on films like Ishq Vishk, Fida and Race 1. Check out some of his videos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App