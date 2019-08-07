Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to collaborate after seven years in an untitled film bankrolled by Ajay Devgn. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and is based on real-life incidents that happened between 1999 and 2000. The film will also feature Ileana D'Cruz in a lead role.

Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite after seven years for a film based on Indian Financial system

After action comedy film Bol Bachchan, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan are again set to create a buzz as the actors will reunite for an untitled film. The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn and will feature Bollywood gam doll Ileana D'Cruz and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles in the film based on a real-life story.

The report reveals that the film will be directed by Kookie Gulati, who is best known for the film Total Dhamaal. As per the buzz, the film will be based on real-life incidents that took place between the year 1990 and 2000 and hindered the Indian Financial System. Illeana plays an important role in the film but will not feature opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The makers of the film are currently searching for a female lead and currently, the film is in its pre-production stage.

The film will go on floors in December this year. On the work front, Ajay Devgn last appeared in Akiv Ali’s film De De Pyaar De with Tollywood actor Rakul Preet and Tabu in lead roles.

Currently, Ajay Devgn is shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India with costars Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, and Sanjay Dutt. It is a war-drama film which is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The film features Ajay Devgn in the role of Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of Bhuj airport at the time of war and reconstructed the entire airstrip during the war.

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Dostana 2 actor Abhishek Bachchan will next appear in Anurag Basu’s untitled project.

