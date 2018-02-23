Ajay Devgn and Kajol will be celebrating their marriage anniversary on 24 February. Both will be completing 19 years of successful marriage Ajay and Kajol are going to take a small break from their busy schedule they will be heading to Singapore along with their son Yug, to be with their daughter Nysa.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol will be celebrating their marriage anniversary on February 24. The couple will be completing 19 years of a blissful marriage. According to sources, “Ajay and Kajol are going to take a small break from their busy schedule they will be heading to Singapore along with their son Yug, to be with their daughter Nysa, who’s studying there. The intimate celebration is only expected to include the family of four.” Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and are parents to 14-year-old Nysa and seven-year-old Yug. Talking about what makes their marriage successful, Ajay told PTI, ” I think one needs to be happy and keep the other person happy.

There is no secret mantra of successful marriages, you just have to give the deserved respect and importance that your partner needs. Ajay and Kajol were last seen together in ‘ U Me Aur Hum’ in 2008, will be soon seen together in a light-hearted comedy film according to reports. The couple has starred together in several films like ‘ ‘Ishq’, ‘Gundaraj’, ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha’ etc. The performances and the chemistry between the two were completely spectacular and was well appreciated by the audience.

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in his upcoming movie Raid releasing on March 16, 2018. The movie is set in 1980’s Uttar Pradesh and speaks about the income tax raid held in those days. Ajay Devgn appears as income tax officer. Illeana D’ Cruz shares the screen with the actor once again after the successful ‘Baadshaho.’ Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat produce the movie. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid falls under the genre of thriller/drama.

