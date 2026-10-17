Ajay Devgn And Kajol’s Juhu Bungalow Partially Demolished By BMC Days After Stop-Work Notice, Here’s Why

A part of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area has been demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) following allegations of unauthorised construction at the property. The civic body’s action comes weeks after it issued a stop-work notice on September 10 over construction work linked to a proposed salon and spa at the bungalow. The development has brought the dispute over the property’s proposed commercial use back into focus.

Why Did BMC Demolish Part Of Ajay Devgn And Kajol’s Bungalow?

According to reports, the bungalow, spread across 7,802 square feet, is located in Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu, Mumbai. The BMC alleged that internal alterations, partition walls, window modifications and other structural work were being carried out without the necessary municipal permissions.

The civic body had issued a stop-work notice under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, directing that construction activity be halted and the relevant documents be submitted. However, officials alleged that work continued despite the notice, leading to further action at the property.

What Is the Dispute Over the Proposed Salon and Spa?

The controversy began after Kapole Co-operative Housing Society raised objections to the proposed commercial use of the bungalow. The concerns reportedly centred on increased visitor movement, parking difficulties, security and noise on the society’s internal roads.

According to local corporator Sudha Singh, the BMC’s Building and Factory Department had sought documents establishing that the proposed commercial use had the required permissions. The civic body said the stop-work notice followed because the necessary documents were not produced.

However, the Devgn camp disputed the allegation that approvals were missing. A source from the actor’s camp had earlier told Hindustan Times, “The requisite permissions and approvals from the concerned authorities in relation to the proposed use of the premises have been duly obtained.”

The family had also reportedly sought four weeks to respond to the civic body’s notice.

Ajay Devgn’s Work Front

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Drishyam 3, the latest instalment in his thriller franchise. The actor also has projects such as Golmaal 5 and Ranger in the pipeline, according to reports.

The latest development involving the bungalow comes amid the ongoing dispute over the property’s proposed commercial use and the municipal permissions required for the work.