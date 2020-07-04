Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday has announced a new film on Galwan Valley clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a face-off with China.

As the relations between India and China reach a new high after Galwan clash, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced a film on the series of events that have unfolded in the past one month. Even though the film has not been titled yet and the cast is yet to be finalised, the film will narrate the story of the sacrifices of 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives protecting the motherland.

Sharing the information on Twitter, Film critic Taran Adarsh also revealed that Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP would bankroll the film. Condoling the death of 20 Galwan martys, Ajay had earlier tweeted that he salutes every soldiers who laid down his life protecting the country’s border and honour. He further extended his condolences to the affected families.

Along with the announcement, Ajay also shared the release date of his upcoming film Maidaan. Co-starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, Maidaan will release on the Independence Day weekend next year, i.e August 13, 2021. Revolving around the golden era of Indian football, i.e from 1952- 1962, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

IT'S OFFICIAL… #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash… The film – not titled yet – will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army… Cast not finalized… Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film. pic.twitter.com/yaM6rPcK7Z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2020

For those who are waiting for an Ajay Devgn film this year, they would have to tune in on Disney + Hotstar. Just a few days back, the actor had announced that his much-anticipated film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, will stream directly on the OTT platform, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The untold story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and the brave women of Bhuj is coming to your homes with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex soon! Popcorn taiyaar rakho doston, aa raha hai Bhuj: The Pride of India jald hi. First Day First Show Ki Home Delivery on @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/BgFk4In5IO — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 29, 2020

