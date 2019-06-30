Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recently shared the teaser release date of Parmish Verma's film with a poster. The actor revealed that the teaser will be out on July 3 and the film will release August 9, 2019. Take a look at the poster:

Singham is counted amongst the top cop films of Bollywood. In order to continue the same trend in Punjabi cinemas, Parmish Verma is all set to conquer the heart of his fans with the Punjabi version of Singham. Recently, Bollywood action king Ajay Devgn announced the teaser release date of the Punjabi Singham and also shared the release date of the film.

Reports reveal that the film will release on August 9, 2019, and the first teaser of the film will be out on July 3, 2019. In the film, Parmish will play the role of a cop Dilsher Singh and will share the screens with Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa in the lead role. Talking about Ajay Devgn’s film Singham, it was the official remake of Tamil film Singam. The film was directed by action director Rohit Shetty and received many appreciations from all corners.

Later, Rohit Shetty decided for another cop film Simba which featured Bollywood star Ranveer Singh with Sara Ali Khan. Talking about the Punjabi series, the teaser of the film will be very special as it will be releasing on Parmish Verma’s birthday July 3. Recently, the singer turned actor also dropped his latest song Chal Oye, which is composed by Desi Creww and the lyrics are penned by Laddi Chahal. Apart from this, Parmish is also preparing for his next project Jinde Meriye which is directed by Pankaj Batra and will also feature Sonam Bajwa.

Currently, Ajay Devgn is enjoying vacations with his family. On the work front, Ajay Devgn will soon join the shoot of Abhishek Dudhaiya’s film Bhuj The Pride of India. The film is based on the story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was held responsible for Bhuj airport in Gujarat during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

