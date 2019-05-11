Sooryavanshi: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has confirmed that he will make a cameo in Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi. He has also revealed that a film bringing Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi is on cards. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi will release on Eid 2020.

Sooryavanshi: Inspired by the mega-success of Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems that India is ready for a cop series, courtesy Rohit Shetty. After Singham and Simmba, the filmmaker is now working on Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and the expectations are quite high. As the film goes on floors, Singham actor Ajay Devgn has confirmed that he will make a cameo in Sooryavanshi.

During the promotions of his upcoming film, Ajay was asked if he would make a cameo in Sooryavanshi by an entertainment portal. To which he responded that yes, he will. On being asked if a film bringing Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi is on cards, Ajay responded positively and said that’s the plan. Calling them superheroes, he added that they are working on executing the plan. However, it would be a different film and not Sooryavanshi. He added that the Indian audience would want to see a format that brings together different film characters.

With this, the actor also revealed that the third sequel of Singham is underway. But, he has no clue when the film will go on floors. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Eid in 2020. Sooryavanshi will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah starring Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on May 17. After De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn will be seen in films like RRR and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Meanwhile, he will be producing Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s film Turram Khan.

