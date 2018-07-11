Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday confirmed that he will be playing the lead role in Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Chanakya. The movie will be plotted on the real life of 4th century BC scholar, advisor, economist and political strategist Chanakya. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter reported that the film Chanakya will be helmed by Neeraj Pandey and bankrolled by the Relience Entertainment.

As per reports, the film will be based on the 4th century BC scholar, advisor, economist and political strategist Chanakya. Director Neeraj Pandey has helmed movies like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, Rustom, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Naam Shabana, Toilet: Ek prem katha and now he is ready for the new project Chanakya.

Addressing the media, Director Neeraj Pandey said, “I have been developing this film on Chanakya for some time now. It is an exciting work of passion for me, and I am sure audiences will love Ajay’s portrayal of the visionary genius.”

Actor Ajay Devgn said that he is looking forward to play the character of Chanakya. He has been observing Neeraj Pandey’s work and knows that Neeraj will tell the story with passion and clarity.

The fill will be bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. The release date and the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised.

