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Home > Entertainment News > Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer Date Out — ‘Iss Baar Khatra Aur Bhi Bada Hai’

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer Date Out — ‘Iss Baar Khatra Aur Bhi Bada Hai’

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer will release on September 9. A new poster teases bigger danger for Vijay Salgaonkar and his family.

Ajay Devgn Image- IMDb
Ajay Devgn Image- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 20:41 IST

In an official statement, the producers of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion have finally confirmed the exact date on which their fans will see the trailer of the long-awaited final chapter in the crime-thriller franchise. The trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion will be launched on September 9, only a few weeks before its theatrical release scheduled for October 2, 2026.



This news was broken through a poster showing Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, along with others from the Salgaonkar family. However, what intrigued everyone about this announcement was not the poster but the caption that went with it, saying “Iss baar khatra aur bhi bada hai. Salgaonkar parivaar… wapas ghere mein hai.”

What Does The New Drishyam: The Conclusion Poster Hint At?

Although the producers have been successful in maintaining the secrecy of the plot, it can be inferred from the poster that this time the Salgaonkar family would again be under the scanner. Ajay Devgan makes a comeback as Vijay Salgaonkar while Shriya Saran plays Nandini Salgaonkar.

So far, the film series has been all about Vijay trying to protect his family from being investigated by the police but the new tagline hints at something more dangerous this time.

Who Is Directing Drishyam: The Conclusion?

The movie is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also jointly scripted the film along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is backed by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios. The producers of the film include Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

When Will Drishyam: The Conclusion Release?

The trailer will be released on September 9, and Drishyam: The Conclusion will be released in theatres on October 2, 2026. Given the teaser image suggesting that the Salgaonkar family is facing an even greater threat than before, the trailer will likely be the first to provide hints about what Vijay faces this time.

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Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer Date Out — ‘Iss Baar Khatra Aur Bhi Bada Hai’
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Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer Date Out — ‘Iss Baar Khatra Aur Bhi Bada Hai’
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer Date Out — ‘Iss Baar Khatra Aur Bhi Bada Hai’
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer Date Out — ‘Iss Baar Khatra Aur Bhi Bada Hai’
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