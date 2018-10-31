Ajay Devgn and Kajol are blessed with two children — daughter Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn — and the sweet little family shares a strong bond. Both Kajol and Ajay have admitted in most of their interviews that they are too proud of their children and can do anything for their little munchkins happiness.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are blessed with two children — daughter Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn — and the sweet little family shares a strong bond. Both Kajol and Ajay have admitted in most of their interviews that they are too proud of their children and can do anything for their little munchkins happiness. While Nysa is the shy one, Yug is considered to be bold and extrovert. Recently, while promoting her film Helicopter Eela, Kajol revealed her relationship with Nysa and told that she has matured quite early in life.

As we all know, it has been a year since Nysa is staying away from the family to continue with her higher studies. Nysa is currently in Singapore studying at United World College. As the daughter is keeping away from the home, the parents have reportedly planned to purchase an apartment for their daughter in the area to make her feel home. Reports added that Ajay and Kajol recently visited Singapore to finalise an apartment for her in some posh area.

Isn’t that too cute? Well, star kids do lead a luxurious life as like every other parent, celebrities also work really hard to fulfil their children’s desires. Reports say that Nysa will shift to her new apartment in January next year. Also, the college has a hostel facility, however, Nysa has chosen to stay in her private flat.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is busy working for his upcoming films Total Dhamaal and De De Pyar De, which are scheduled to hit the silver screens in 2019. Kajol’s Helicopter Eela recently hit the box office and was declared a box office hit. Besides this, Kajol’s performance was also lauded by the critics and audiences.

