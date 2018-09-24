The entire film industry and most of his fans are quite familiar with the fact that Ajay Devgn is a big-time prankster. Well, the Singham actor confirmed the fact about him today after he shared his wife and actor Kajol's personal mobile number via his Twitter handle.

The entire film industry and most of his fans are quite familiar with the fact that Ajay Devgn is a big-time prankster. Well, the Singham actor confirmed the fact about him today after he shared his wife and actor Kajol’s personal mobile number via his Twitter handle. Basically, the prank started when the actor tweeted that Kajol is not in the country and if anybody wants to co-ordinate with her, they need to contact the number. This single line instantly took the social media by storm and the Twitterati started retweeting and commenting on the link rigorously.

The prank continued for almost four hours until Ajay Devgn came up with the new tweet that said pranks on a film set are old-fashioned, so he tried to play one of such pranks on the social media. Also, the pun did not end here, the actor also posted a series of hilarious tweets shared by several social media users. Now, let’s just go through the entire fun visually:

Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here.. 😂 😜 @KajolAtUN https://t.co/SpQzsfhlAB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

Do yourself a favour and check @ajaydevgn's twitter now! pic.twitter.com/D4C8liM0ui — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 24, 2018

Entertaining, isn’t it? Ajay, who mostly keeps himself away from the social media limelight, today proved that he is indeed a superstar when it comes to grabbing headlines. Meanwhile, the trollers can’t keep their calm and Ajay has given them a legit reason too. Also, take a look at some other side-splitting tweets:

Meanwhile in Kajol whatsapp… pic.twitter.com/ClTnbUh0pz — Saurabh Manjhi 💛 (@saurabhmanjhi_) September 24, 2018

Shocking If True 🙄😬 pic.twitter.com/7NhmBX4V1d — Dr Khushboo 👩🏻‍⚕️ (@khushikadri) September 24, 2018

