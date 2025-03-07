Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn will serve as Chairman of Prismix, leading a distinguished team that includes Danish Devgn (Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer), Vatsal Sheth (Co-Founder & CEO), and Sahil Nayar (Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer).

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has announced the launch of Prismix, an AI-driven media company that aims to transform content creation through generative AI storytelling. The venture, positioned at the intersection of technology and creativity, seeks to empower filmmakers, brands, and creators with high-quality, scalable, and visually compelling narratives.

Devgn, who was recently seen in Singham Again, will serve as Chairman of Prismix, leading a distinguished team that includes Danish Devgn (Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer), Vatsal Sheth (Co-Founder & CEO), and Sahil Nayar (Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer).

Blending AI with Creativity

Speaking about the initiative, Ajay Devgn emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in storytelling, “With Prismix, we are stepping into the future of storytelling. AI is not just a tool but a creative partner that can help filmmakers and brands bring their vision to life in ways never imagined before. Our goal is to revolutionize media by making high-quality, AI-driven content more accessible and scalable,” said Devgn.

Danish Devgn highlighted Prismix’s vision of bridging the gap between technology and creativity, ensuring that AI-driven tools empower storytellers, “AI offers endless possibilities, and we are here to harness its full potential to empower creators, brands, and storytellers,” he added.

CEO Vatsal Sheth underscored the company’s mission to redefine entertainment by leveraging AI, “We specialize in harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize media and entertainment. Our commitment lies in creating an ecosystem where storytelling meets efficiency, enabling stunning content production at scale,” Sheth stated.

Chief Creative Officer Sahil Nayar further elaborated on the creative potential of AI-driven storytelling, “Creativity should never be limited by resources or technology. With Prismix, we are breaking barriers, allowing imagination to flourish through AI-powered storytelling,” he said.

Prismix will focus on a range of content, including short films, series, animated graphic novels, music videos, corporate content, and social media campaigns. By integrating AI with content creation, the company aims to eliminate cost and complexity barriers that often hinder innovative projects.

