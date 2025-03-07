Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn will serve as Chairman of Prismix, leading a distinguished team that includes Danish Devgn (Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer), Vatsal Sheth (Co-Founder & CEO), and Sahil Nayar (Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer).

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’


Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has announced the launch of Prismix, an AI-driven media company that aims to transform content creation through generative AI storytelling. The venture, positioned at the intersection of technology and creativity, seeks to empower filmmakers, brands, and creators with high-quality, scalable, and visually compelling narratives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Devgn, who was recently seen in Singham Again, will serve as Chairman of Prismix, leading a distinguished team that includes Danish Devgn (Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer), Vatsal Sheth (Co-Founder & CEO), and Sahil Nayar (Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer).

Blending AI with Creativity

Speaking about the initiative, Ajay Devgn emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in storytelling, “With Prismix, we are stepping into the future of storytelling. AI is not just a tool but a creative partner that can help filmmakers and brands bring their vision to life in ways never imagined before. Our goal is to revolutionize media by making high-quality, AI-driven content more accessible and scalable,” said Devgn.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Danish Devgn highlighted Prismix’s vision of bridging the gap between technology and creativity, ensuring that AI-driven tools empower storytellers, “AI offers endless possibilities, and we are here to harness its full potential to empower creators, brands, and storytellers,” he added.

CEO Vatsal Sheth underscored the company’s mission to redefine entertainment by leveraging AI, “We specialize in harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize media and entertainment. Our commitment lies in creating an ecosystem where storytelling meets efficiency, enabling stunning content production at scale,” Sheth stated.

Chief Creative Officer Sahil Nayar further elaborated on the creative potential of AI-driven storytelling, “Creativity should never be limited by resources or technology. With Prismix, we are breaking barriers, allowing imagination to flourish through AI-powered storytelling,” he said.

Prismix will focus on a range of content, including short films, series, animated graphic novels, music videos, corporate content, and social media campaigns. By integrating AI with content creation, the company aims to eliminate cost and complexity barriers that often hinder innovative projects.

ALSO READ: Ranya Rao Makes A Shocking Confession In Gold Smuggling Case, Drops A Hint To Also Smuggling To Europe And US

Filed under

AI ajay devgn Entertainment Prismix

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

‘Long Hours Of Sitting Is The New Smoking’: How Is It Killing Your Health?

‘Long Hours Of Sitting Is The New Smoking’: How Is It Killing Your Health?

PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Rolls Out Today: Download Link, Release Date And Time, New Features, Game Details And More!

PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Rolls Out Today: Download Link, Release Date And Time, New Features,...

Karnataka To Tighten Bengaluru Airport Security Measures After Ranya Rao’s Arrest

Karnataka To Tighten Bengaluru Airport Security Measures After Ranya Rao’s Arrest

Nidhi Razdan, Future Harvard Professor, Warns Raghav Chadha To Double-Check His Harvard Acceptance Email

Nidhi Razdan, Future Harvard Professor, Warns Raghav Chadha To Double-Check His Harvard Acceptance Email

Entertainment

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Awarapan Sequel Or Special Re-release? Emraan Hashmi’s Latest Post Fuels Sequel Rumors

Awarapan Sequel Or Special Re-release? Emraan Hashmi’s Latest Post Fuels Sequel Rumors

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’: Billie Eilish Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Albums Chart

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’: Billie Eilish Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Albums Chart

Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Property Sale: 4 Luxe Apartments Fetch Over Rs 16 Crore

Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Property Sale: 4 Luxe Apartments Fetch Over Rs 16 Crore

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR