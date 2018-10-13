Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has come out in open to extend his support to the on-going Me Too India movement. He has shared his opinion on the micro-blogging site. In the post, he mentioned that his production company ADF will never stand with the wrongdoers. Besides this, he also said that he believes in giving respect and safety to all the women.

In the light of Me Too movement, several celebrities have already distanced themselves from the projects in which alleged sexual predators have been named. After Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, now it’s Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who has extended his support to the on-going movement and decided to refrain himself from the association from the accused. The 49- year-old actor took to Twitter to express his opinion.

In the Twitter post, he mentioned that he was disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. His production company and he believes in providing utmost respect and safety to women. If anyone has done any wrong to even a single woman, neither ADF nor he would stand for it.

I’m disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF nor I will stand for it. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 12, 2018

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar opted to cancel the shoot of the Housefull 4 after the director Sajid Khan was named in a sexual harassment case. Filmmaker Sajid Khan has already stepped down from his directorial post after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Similarly, Aamir Khan backed out of a project titled Mogul under the banner of T series banner after the allegations were levelled against director Subhash Kapoor. Mogul was the biopic based on Bhushan Kumar’s father Gulshan Kumar.

Me Too India Movement started after Tanushree Dutta revived a 10-year-old controversy when she allegedly accused the senior actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct during a song shoot 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss. Apart from him, renowned industry celebs such as Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Vikas Behal, Rajat Kapoor, Kailash Kher, have been allegedly accused of sexual misconduct. Among them, Rajat Kapoor and Kailash Kher already apologised for their misdeeds.

