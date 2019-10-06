Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who was all set to feature in Luv Ranjan’s untitled action-drama-thriller seems to have opted out of the film, according to reports. However, there is no confirmation from the fraternity of the film on the same. Check out what's Ajay Devgn's upcoming venture in Bollywood.

Ajay Devgn, who was all set to collaborate with director Luv Ranjan’ in his next action-drama-thriller is rumoured to have opted out of the film. Yes, the actor is said to be in talks with Neeraj Pandey for his upcoming modern-day, socio-political drama. Reportedly, Neeraj has already narrated the script to Ajay and he seems to be more excited about the film, as per sources close to the actor. There has been no official announcement regarding Luv Ranjan’s film being shelved yet. Luv Ranjan’s untitled film was supposed to have Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, it has been heard that actor Ranbir Kapoor will start shooting for the film from March 2020, however, Ajay is unlikely to be a part of the film. Luv’s film was announced last year in May, however, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made. The film is now on hold due to the scripting of the film. Shutting the rumours about the film being shelved, a source close to the film said that it has just been delayed due to scripting and as Ajay could not hold onto his dates anymore due to his other ventures.

Moreover, it has also been learned that apart from his dates, Ajay is unhappy with the script of the film which is why he close to go for Neeraj Pandey’s next. Luv’s film was supposed to go on floors next year, but now it has apparently been delayed. Neeraj Pandey’s film titled Chanakya will have Ajay play a a modern-day Chanakya on the other hand Luv’s film demanded Ajay to play an older man while Ranbir would be seen stepping into the main protagonist’s character in the film.

