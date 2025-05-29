Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers Will Not Have Problems’

At the trailer launch event for the horror thriller Maa, where Kajol plays the lead and Ajay Devgn serves as co-producer, the topic inevitably came up.

Deepika Padukone’s rumored departure from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit has triggered widespread conversation online. Speculation suggests that the actor’s alleged insistence on limiting her work hours to eight per day was a point of contention—one that eventually led to her exit from the project.

Ajay Devgn Speaks Up at ‘Maa’ Trailer Launch

When asked about the social media buzz around Deepika’s reported demands, Ajay responded candidly.

“It’s not that it’s not going down well with people. Most of the honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine hours shifts,” he said.

Ajay further noted, “It’s person to person, and I feel most of the industry understands this.”

Casting Shake-Up in Spirit

Deepika was initially signed to star opposite Prabhas in Spirit, marking her second major Telugu-language project following Kalki 2898 AD.

But reports emerged last week that she had walked away from the film after her conditions were not accepted. While Deepika has yet to address the rumors publicly, the production team has confirmed her replacement.

Triptii Dimri, who previously collaborated with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal, is now set to take on the role alongside Prabhas.

Director’s Reaction Hints at Deeper Tensions

Following the casting change, Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration, hinting that confidential details about the project had been leaked.

Without naming anyone directly, he wrote: “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…. Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?”

His statement stirred further debate about behind-the-scenes dynamics and what may have transpired between the parties involved.

What Lies Ahead for Spirit

Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is shaping up to be a high-intensity action drama with Prabhas portraying a tough-as-nails police officer.

The film remains in pre-production and is scheduled to begin shooting in 2025. Despite the early drama, expectations remain high for the project’s release.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

 

