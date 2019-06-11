Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is an avid social media user and has time and again shared photos of his family on Instagram. Several times, his 16-year- old daughter Nysa gets trolled. From her dressing sense to her outing to a salon right after her grandfather Veeru Devgn's funeral ceremony, she had been trolled for various reasons. Now, Ajay Devgn has come out in open to speak regarding the same.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who shares family photos on Instagram quite frequently becomes the victim of the trolls, every now and then. Now, while speaking to leading daily, Ajay Devgn said that he doesn’t pay attention to such trolls. He said that the trolls’ mindset is rubbish. Therefore, they had never bothered about all that. At the same time, they had never even paid any heed to such nonsensical comments made through fake identities.

In the same interview, Ajay Devgn revealed about his children’s career plans. He said that his daughter is not inclined towards acting. While his son Yug, he is also young to decide a career path for himself.

Time and again, Ajay Devgn has been quizzed regarding paparazzi culture and requested the media to leave his children. While speaking to a leading daily, Ajay Devgn said that her daughter is just a 14-year-old and some times, people forget and talk rubbish. She was wearing a long shirt along with shorts. But since the length of the shirt was long her shorts were not visible and later the child got trolled.

A few days back, Ajay Devgn’s father, Veeru Devgan, took his last breath. All the B- town celebs attended the funeral ceremony of the actors’ father to pay their tribute.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is presently busy with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan. The movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare. Tanaji Malusare was a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

