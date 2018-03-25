Son of Sardar director Ashwni Dhir has confirmed that he has joined forces with Ajay Devgn for an upcoming comedy. The director revealed that Ajay and him are doing a fun family comedy film together along the lines of Son of Sardar. Chances are that the film will be a Son of Sardar 2, however it is not confirmed yet. The director added that all he can confirm is that the film will be about a sardar.

Rejoice as Ajay Devgn is all set to collaborate with Son of Sardar director Ashwni Dhir for a comedy film. In a conversation with PTI, the filmmaker revealed that Ajay and him are doing a fun family film along the lines of ‘Son of Sardar’. “We (Ajay and I) are doing a film together. It will be a comedy like ‘Son of Sardaar’. Maybe it will be a ‘Son of Sardaar 2’. All I can confirm is that, it will be about a sardar. It will be a fun family film, ” he said.

Revealing further details about the film, Ashwni said that the film might hit the floors in November-December and get a theatrical release around Diwali 2019. “As we start in November-December it will take six- seven months to complete, so maybe a Diwali release. But I am not sure about it. The release date part I leave it for Ajay to decide. He himself is a producer so he will take a call,” he added.

Also Read: R Madhavan turns down Ranveer Singh’s Simmba; says huge opportunity and excitement lost

Talking about his new political satire show ‘Harr Shaakh Par Ullu Baitha Hai’, aired on Star TV featuring Rajeev Nigam, the director said, “I am not targeting anybody. I am trying to scratch common man’s heart or mind. This is the scenario about people whose hard earned money is being misused since ages and it will continue to. The bank scam that has happened now has common man’s money involved in it. We are paying taxes for the betterment of our life. But we have become immune to these things (scams) it seems.” Best known as the writer and producer of the shows like Office Office, Lapataganj and Chidhiya ghar, Ashwini added, “Satire comes when you can’t express your anger or pain.”

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan to Shoebite makers: Just release the film, don’t kill creativity

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani gets engaged to billionaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta in Goa

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App