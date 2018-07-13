Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been roped in to play the lead role in the biopic of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. According to latest media reports, Ajay will be playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in the biopic which will be helmed by Amit Sharma. The title of the film has not been decided yet. The Syed Abdul Rahim biopic will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios, Akash Chawla and Joy Sengupta. The screenplay and dialogues have been given by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Syed Abdul Rahim was training the Indian National Football team from the period of 1950 to 1963. According to media reports, the Indian National Football team entered the semi-finals of the Melbourne Olympics Football Tournament under his leadership for the first time. Also, it was for the first time that any Asian team had entered the semi-finals of an international tournament.

Syed Abdul Rahim is called a legend as during his tenure, the India witnessed the golden period of football. It was because of Syed Abdul Rahim’s coaching and guidance that India won a gold medal in Asian Games in 1962 which were held in Jakarta where India defeated South Korea, which was the strongest seed at that time.

The director of the film, Amit Sharma, has previously worked with Ajay Devgn in the super-hit film Company. He has also worked with Boney Kapoor in the 2016 film Tevar.

It seems like an era of biopics has begun in Bollywood. A number of biopic on sports figures have been made such as Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, MS Dhoni, Azhar, among many others. Also, another great biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh titled Soorma released today. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in crime-drama Raid which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

