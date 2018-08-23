Son of Sardar actors Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to recreate the iconic song of Helen, Mungda for the upcoming movie Total Dhamaal. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the makers will start shooting for the song from August 26, this year. The duet will be shot for 4 days.

Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to entertain their huge fan following by recreating the famous Mungda song for the upcoming movie Total Dhamaal. The 1977’s thriller starring legendary actress Helen was directed by Raj N Sippy. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to let the fans know that the filming of the chartbuster will begin from August 26, 2018. The duet will be shot for 4 days and will be helmed by Indra Kumar.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone’s hot pose in this Instagram photo will make you drool!

Indra Kumar in a statement confirmed that he wanted to cast someone who could match Helen’s energy and dance moves. Indra Kumar in an interview was noted saying that the team has saved the iconic song for the end of the shoot. The filming of the song will begin on 26 August and it will go on for four days. New music director duo, Gaurav-Roshan are roped to recreate the song which will be choreographed by Adil Shaikh. The old song was a big hit so it’s a huge responsibility on Sonakshi’s shoulders.

ALSO READ: Shama Sikander’s Eid suit photo is a must watch!

While Sonakshi Sinha was noted saying that she instantly agreed when she was approached by the makers. Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha have previously worked in action thriller Son of Sardar that was released in 2012. Sonakshi Sinha will also revamp Rafta Rafta song with Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Rekha and Dharmendra in the upcoming movie Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Fox Star Studios, Jayantilal Gada and Sangeeta Ahir. Made under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Maruti International, Fox Star Studios, Pen India Limited and Mangl Murti Films, the comedy film will star Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra and Niharica Raizada.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More