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Home > Entertainment News > Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened

Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened

A throwback video of Ajay Devgn and Tabu is going viral again, with the actor joking that he is the “perfect match” for his longtime friend while she sits right beside him. Here’s the story behind their much-loved friendship.

Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 19:39 IST

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have spent decades turning their friendship into a running comedy routine, and one old interview shows exactly why their equation continues to entertain fans. In the throwback clip doing the rounds again, Ajay was asked about Tabu’s single status. Sitting right beside him, Tabu watched as Ajay jokingly suggested that she wanted someone like him.

His explanation was even more classic: he was not necessarily talking about himself as a romantic partner, but about finding someone who was like him. Tabu, rather than shutting down the joke, played along.

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What Did Ajay Devgn Say About Being Tabu’s ‘Perfect Match’?



In the interview, Ajay quipped that Tabu wanted him but couldn’t have him before elaborating on how what Tabu actually required was “someone like” him. In no time, the interaction took a turn for the type of teasing conversation that has come to be a signature of their friendship.

Tabu too joined in the fun, making it obvious that she knew exactly what Ajay meant. The video is popular once again because it depicts an instance where the two actors are so at ease with each other that even questions about marriage and relationships can become a source of humor.

Why Does Tabu Blame Ajay Devgn For Her Single Status?

This is when things get even more interesting between them. Previously, Tabu has talked about knowing Ajay from their childhood days. Ajay was a good friend of her cousin Sameer Arya and belonged to the same group of friends.

As per Tabu, Ajay and Sameer would keep a watch on her during her younger days and even threaten boys who used to come close to her. Years later, she would blame them jokingly for her unmarried state. Once, Tabu has also mentioned that she has asked Ajay to find her a boy to marry. However, she has referred to him as a very reliable person and their bond as unique and affectionate.

How Long Have Ajay Devgn And Tabu Been Friends?

Their friendship goes back well before they became one of Bollywood’s most recognisable actor pairs. They first worked together in Vijaypath in 1994 and later appeared together in films including Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again and De De Pyaar De.

Tabu has described Ajay as a childhood friend and someone with whom working never feels like work. She has also said that he is like family to her. That history explains why their exchanges often feel less like carefully rehearsed celebrity interviews and more like two old friends pulling each other’s leg.

Why Does Ajay And Tabu’s Banter Keep Going Viral?

It is not just because of their on-screen duo. Ajay is married to Kajol whereas Tabu has never got married, so the status of their relationships becomes a perfect ground for joking. Yet, both actors always describe their friendship as a very profound one that does not need to be converted into anything else.

Despite the fact that the topic of the talk became very intimate, the two usually approach it with humor. This is exactly why this old video clip becomes viral again – Tabu is sitting right next to Ajay as he proudly introduces himself as a “perfect match” and everything turns out to be yet another page from one of Bollywood’s longest friendships.

ALSO READ: Who Is ‘Dehati Madam’? How A Village Woman’s English Videos Took Her From Farm Fields To Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

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Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened
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Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened

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Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened

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Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened
Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened
Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened
Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened
Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened

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