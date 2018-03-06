Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh is all set to play the role of a cop in Rohit Shetty's masala entertainer Simmba which will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. If rumours are to be believed, Ajay Devgn will be doing a special cameo in the film.

Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama Padmaavat, will be portraying the role of a cop for the first time in his career. The Bollywood heartthrob will be seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer titled Simmba, which will be co-produced by Karan Johar. Ranveer Singh’s name in the film will be Sangram Bhalerao. Also, it will be Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s first collaboration together. The film is slated to hit theatres on 28th December 2018.

Another interesting part about the film is that Ajay Devgn, who has previously worked with Rohit Shetty in a number of films, has been roped in to do a cameo in the masala entertainer, according to speculations. Ajay has worked with Rohit in as many as 10 films. He has been instrumental in delivering hits and making Shetty a blockbuster filmmaker with the Golmaal series, Singham and Singham Returns. The poster of Simmba was unveiled in December last year and was loved by the audience.

According to a report in DNA, Ajay’s cameo will be towards the climax of the movie, according to the leading daily. A source revealed to the daily, “Rohit wanted someone to play a special character, so he decided to approach Ajay, who will have an interesting part in Simmba’s climax. Every time Rohit plans a film, Ajay is the first one he bounces off his ideas to. In fact, he was the one who felt Ranveer would be ideal for this movie.”

