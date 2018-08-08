Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is all set to make his Tamil debut with the upcoming drama Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Nayanthara. As per sources, the movie will go on floors in Hyderabad as soon as Haasan wraps his Bigg Boss Tamil shooting and promotions of Vishwaroopam 2. Kamal was seen essaying a double role in S Shankar's Indian. Bollywood divas Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar were a part of the movie.

Actor, producer and director Ajay Devgn is all set to make his Tamil debut with Indian 2. South star Kamal Haasan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming thriller Vishwaroopam 2 was noted saying that Singham star will be a part of the second instalment of Indian. The actor told Deccan Chronicle that he has been told about Devgn’s involvement but that will be the director’s call. If everything goes well, the Indian 2 will become Ajay Devgn’s first ever Tamil movie. As per sources, the movie is expected to go on floors after Kamal Haasan completed shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor apart from promotion for Vishwaroopam 2, is also shooting for Bigg Boss Tamil as a host. The makers of Indian 2 will start shooting for the movie in Hyderabad. Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara and Ajay Devgn will be seen sharing the screen.

S. Shankar’s directorial Indian was released on May 9, 1996. Kamal Haasan, Sukanya, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Goundamani, Senthil, Kasturi, Ajay Rathnam, Aruna Irani and Bala Singh was a part of the original movie Indian. Made under the banners of Sri Surya Movies, Indian was the Tamil vigilante film. The movie was based on a freedom fighter who was determined to root out the corruption in the country. Kamal Haasan won three National Film Awards as the Best Actor prize.

Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for the upcoming Bollywood movie Total Dhamaal. Indra Kumar’s directorial is the sequel of 2011’s Double Dhamaal and the third installment of the Dhamaal series. Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Niharica Raizada, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani starrer Total Dhamaal will hit the theatres on December 7, 2018.

