The angry young man of Bollywood Ajay Devgn is coming up with his new movie, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, playing the role of an IAF Wing Commander, dragged all attention. Playing the role of a cop in Singham the actor marked himself as a role rounder and impressed a mass of audience by his comic as well as intense roles. Ajay hooked himself in war movie which will be based on a true incident and is one of India’s most fascinating war-related stories. Devgn will be playing the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. Describing his upcoming film, ace producer said that, a story like this need to be delivered in front of everyone, the film will portray the bravery of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India’s victory in the 1971 war. The entire movie will be based upon the true incident and is one of India’s most fascinating war-related stories. e helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and bankrolled by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik also shared his experience at the time of the war, saying that they were fighting a war and if there had been any fatality of any women, it would have been a great loss to the war effort. But he took the decision and it worked out. He played the role of an active team leader and managed to save the lives of the fellow warriors. Adding a cheery upon his cake he said that, it can be only Ajay Devgan who can do justice to his role and no one else.

On the work front, Ajay is busy shooting for his upcoming film De De Pyaar De and Taanaji, and he is on board for this film too. It will be interesting to watch Ajay playing the role of an IAF Wing Commander. Working in a suspense thriller movie like Drishyam and action movie like Singham the actor made a benchmark.

