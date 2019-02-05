Total Dhamaal song Mungda: The upcoming film Total Dhamaal is highly awaited by the audience that features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Rohit Sukhwani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pitobash Tripathy, Sudesh Lehri, Niharica Raizada, Vijay Patkar, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt , Ashish Chaudhary, Jackie Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Aamir Khan in guest appearance.

Total Dhamaal song Mungda: The Total Dhamaal Song Mungda features Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn dancing to the beats of the 1978 song which featured Helen. The Khatron Ka Khiladi, Akshay Kumar who was last seen attending the screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, took to his Twitter handle to share a track from Total Dhamaal accompanied with a note that said two of his favourites Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn recreate his favourite song then its nothing less than Total Dhamaal.

The song, titled Mungda, features Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn and is the revamped version of the 1978 classic by the same title which featured the veteran actress Helen. It is a high spirited version with a lot of added pop background and almost reminds you of a remix from the ’90s. Voiced by Jyotica Tangri, Shaan, and Subhro Ganguly. further lyrics have been penned by Kunwar Juneja. Sonakshi’s two outfits – peacock green and gold, look stunning on the actress who has toned her body to get a mind-blowing beach figure.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is all chirpy promoting song videos of his fellow actors. A few days back Akshay was featured with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in a video promoting Poster Lagwa Do song, which too is a remake of Akshay’s song of 1997 film Aflatoon.

