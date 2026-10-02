Ajay Devgn vs Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3: How Do Their Endings Differ? Vijay Salgaonkar And Georgekutty’s Fate Explained

Spoiler Alert: This story discusses the endings of both Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion and Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3.

Drishyam movie fans have always seen Vijay Salgaonkar and Georgekutty play one move ahead of the police. However, while Drishyam and Drishyam (Malayalam versions) have taken different paths in their third instalments, viewers wonder whether their favorite characters are safe from the cops.

In October 2026, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion hit the theatres while Drishyam 3: The Past Never Stays Silent had already been released this year. While the first two Hindi movies had been adaptations of the Malayalam versions, the third Hindi movie features a whole new story that is not inspired by the first two movies. So, where are the fates of Vijay Salgaonkar and Georgekutty heading?

What Happens To Vijay Salgaonkar In Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3?

In Drishyam: The Conclusion, Vijay once again finds himself in the line of fire from a fresh investigation that may reveal the truth behind Sameer Deshmukh’s murder. Six months have passed since the events in Drishyam 2, and Meera Deshmukh continues grieving for the loss of her son. She enlists the help of Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, who will re-investigate the case and discover what previous investigators failed to see.

This time, though, Vijay finds himself dealing with an investigator aware that his strength has always been his capacity to create a story and mess around with timelines. The investigation finally ends up in court, where Vijay and his family are once again forced to face the risk of having their cover-up revealed.

Vijay has one more trick up his sleeve, though. In fact, as described in the reports covering the climax, Vijay was fully aware of the tactics the prosecution was going to use in court and was ready to counter them.

Does Vijay Salgaonkar Go To Jail?

No. Vijay does not end up in prison in Drishyam: The Conclusion. The Hindi film’s conclusion once again leaves Vijay outside the prison system, although the nature of his escape is different from the earlier films.

Rather than simply repeating the exact trick used in the previous instalments, the third film builds its own final courtroom strategy around the new evidence and investigation. The ending therefore closes Vijay’s story without giving the authorities the straightforward victory they have been chasing since the first film.

However, the final moments involving Meera Deshmukh leave a small question hanging over whether the conflict is truly over. Some early ending analyses have interpreted her final scene as potentially leaving room for another chapter, although the film is officially positioned as the conclusion of the Hindi trilogy.

What Happens To Mohanlal’s Georgekutty In Drishyam 3?

Georgekutty’s journey takes a much darker turn in the Malayalam Drishyam 3. The story moves forward several years after the events of the first two films. Georgekutty has become a successful filmmaker, but his attempt to turn his family’s traumatic past into cinema brings renewed attention to the original crime.

His past eventually catches up with him through a new conspiracy involving Varun Prabhakar’s family. Prabhakar, Varun’s father, continues to seek consequences for his son’s death. The conflict eventually shifts towards Anju, whose role in Varun’s death remains at the centre of the family’s pain. Georgekutty realises that protecting his family now requires a different kind of sacrifice.

Does Georgekutty Go To Jail?

Yes. Unlike Vijay, Georgekutty ultimately chooses to surrender. When Georgekutty discovers that Anju is being targeted, he dismantles the conspiracy surrounding his family but reaches a point where repeatedly escaping the law no longer gives him the same protection it once did. He negotiates a deal: he will accept imprisonment for Varun’s death if his family is left alone.

Georgekutty then surrenders to the authorities. The decision marks a major departure from the first two films, in which his intelligence and elaborate planning repeatedly kept his family out of prison. In the third film, his final act is instead a conscious sacrifice for them.

Vijay Salgaonkar vs Georgekutty: How Are Their Endings Different?

The biggest difference is what the two men ultimately choose when their families face the consequences of the original crime.

Vijay Salgaonkar Georgekutty Actor Ajay Devgn Mohanlal Film Drishyam: The Conclusion Drishyam 3 Main threat Rajveer Singh Tomar and the reopened investigation Prabhakar’s revenge and the new conspiracy Final choice Uses another strategy to defeat the investigation Accepts imprisonment to protect his family Goes to jail? No Yes Ending Vijay remains free Georgekutty surrenders Future Hindi story is presented as a conclusion Malayalam ending leaves questions around Anju and the possibility of another chapter

The contrast is particularly interesting because both characters were built around the same central idea: a father willing to do almost anything to protect his family.

But their third chapters take that idea in opposite directions.

Vijay’s story remains rooted in outsmarting the system, while Georgekutty’s story ultimately turns towards accepting the consequences of his actions.

Why Are Ajay Devgn And Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Stories Different?

The reason is simple: Ajay Devgn’s third film is not an adaptation of Mohanlal’s third film.

While the first two Hindi instalments were remakes of Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam films, the Hindi franchise chose a separate story for its final chapter.

Ajay Devgn has previously described the third film as a completely new script, with the writing team developing a different conclusion for Vijay Salgaonkar. The Hindi film introduces Rajveer Singh Tomar as a new major adversary and builds its climax around a separate investigation.

That means audiences watching both films are effectively getting two different versions of what happens when the Drishyam family’s biggest secret refuses to stay buried.

Which Film Gives Vijay And Georgekutty A More Final Ending?

The two films also approach the idea of a “final chapter” differently.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is explicitly positioned as the ending of the Hindi franchise, with the story designed around bringing Vijay Salgaonkar’s journey to a close.

The Malayalam film, meanwhile, ends with Georgekutty behind bars but leaves the emotional conflict involving Geetha and Anju unresolved. Geetha’s final thoughts suggest that Varun’s death is still not emotionally settled, leaving potential space for the story to continue.

A fourth Malayalam Drishyam has also been publicly discussed, with producer Antony Perumbavoor confirming that another instalment is planned, although details about it remain limited.

Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Or Mohanlal’s Georgekutty: Two Different Drishyam Endings

After making three films, Salgaonkar and Georgekutty find themselves at very different places. While Vijay manages to survive yet another run-in with the law and is still free, using the same instincts that have made him who he is throughout.

On the other hand, Georgekutty chooses the other route and surrenders, putting himself in jail just to ensure his family gets away unharmed. That is what makes the two films Drishyam 3 very intriguing, as despite belonging to the same franchise and characters dealing with the same ethical problem, their conclusions raise completely different questions.

For Vijay, it is whether he can outsmart the law one last time. For Georgekutty, it is whether protecting his family is worth sacrificing his own freedom.

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