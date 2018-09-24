Ajay Devgn has always been a coy superstar who refrains himself from coming into the spotlight for unnecessary reasons. He is not even an avid social media user as he barely comes on his social media accounts to post anything.

All hell broke loose on Monday afternoon when Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn let out his wife Kajol’s personal mobile number on Twitter. The Singham actor took to his official twitter handle and wrote that her wife is not in the country and if anybody needs to co-ordinate with her, they should contact the number. Within just two hours of him tweeting her superstar wife’s number, there were over 1,500 retweets and around 1,300 comments trolling the 49-year-old actor.

Ajay Devgn has always been a coy superstar who refrains himself from coming into the spotlight for unnecessary reasons. He is not even an avid social media user as he barely comes on his social media accounts to post anything.

The Golmaal actor last shared a post on Twitter on September 13 of his son Yug Devgn. He captioned the post: “Eight complete… on my way to nine! Thank you for all your love!”

When he posted the number of his wife, the trollsters began to have a field day. Some lambasting him for sharing his wife’s number while some calling out his advertisement choices. Some even dialled the number given by Ajay Devgn but could not reach her as the telephone operator said it is a wrong number.

