Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan Announced: ‘Pathaanon Se Kehna, Chauhaan Aa Raha Hai’

Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan Announced: Now both Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions have created a very intense teaser of the much-awaited big hit, “Chauhaan” starring Ajay Devgan after giving the star a break from his mass-action movies. One very intriguing thing about this movie is that it has been filmed on the very auspicious day Ajay Devgan’s father Veeru Devgan’s birthday.

While the intense teaser format gives out the impression that the star is making a comeback into his action-oriented movies, it is the very explosive ending of the teaser that is responsible for creating a big explosion!

What is the Significance of the ‘Pathaan’ Dialogue?

This is followed by an explosive statement made by Devgn, which is now the most discussed aspect online: “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai” (Tell the Pathans that Chauhan is coming).

This explosive dialogue has sparked a lot of discussion on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Is there some hidden joke that the audience is missing, or is it a deliberate attempt to take a dig at Shah Rukh Khan’s immensely popular spy thriller series of movies titled Pathaan?

In the context of the film itself, this dialogue can be taken as a threat made to the insurgent forces in the complex geopolitical situation of the film.

Plot Rumours: A Gritty Military Drama Set in Pulwama

However, the two minute twenty-four second teaser video presents a setting that is very volatile and dangerous militarily, making it an effective departure from the ordinary commercial action video.

This teaser begins in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, with the entire plot being set during the tumultuous events in 2018. The narrator reminisces about 75 years of continuous conflict in the region, unrest and ineffective efforts such as teargas, water cannons and pellets used in stopping the violent stone pelting mobs.

Devgn portrays a ruthless army officer who needs to quell the local insurgency. He enters the scene in a very dramatic and stylized way while wearing a skull designed face mask (balaclava). In the midst of a riot, he enters carrying a suitcase containing an old music deck playing Amitabh Bachchan’s 1991 hit song “Jumma Chumma De De.”

When is the Chauhaan Release Date?

Chauhaan has been locked into a prime box-office window, officially scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 1, 2027.

Cast, Crew, and a First-Time Collaboration

Chauhaan serves as the largest creative federation where the elements of action are joined together with the great minds of storytelling.

The movie has been written and directed by Neeraj Yadav, an intellectual creative genius who has established himself as a brilliant writer with unique action thriller movies like An Action Hero and Tere Ishq Mein.

Moreover, the movie acts as the first-ever pairing of Ajay Devgn with the brilliant filmmaker, Aanand L Rai. The movie has been produced by a triumvirate of brilliant producers including Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma.

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