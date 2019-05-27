Ajay Devgn's father and noted action choreographer Veeru Devgan passed away on Monday morning in Mumbai. His funeral will be held today at 6 pm at Vile Parle West crematorium in Mumbai. Veeru Devgan has choreographed action sequences in more than 150 films.

Known as one of the most expensive films of that time, Hindustan Ki Kasam starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen in the lead role. While the film failed to work at the box office, its stunts were remembered for a long time. Veeru Devgan was last seen in Total Dhamaal’s film screening earlier this year.

Ever since the news has broken out, Industry Insiders are sharing their condolences on social media. Actor Kunal Kohli wrote on his Twitter account that Veeru Devgan was a legend of Hindi cinema, who left a mark with pure action and not VFX. Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit noted that Veeru Devgan was a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen. Director duo Abbas Mustan have also shared their condolences on social media.

#RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’, without vfx, was the order of the day.

Heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn & @KajolAtUN May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 27, 2019

Our heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN and entire family on the sad demise of #VeeruDevgan ji .. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) May 27, 2019

Deepest condolences and strength to @ajaydevgn and his family. Prayers and respects to #VeeruDevgan sir, a stellar veteran stunt choreographer. R.I.P. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 27, 2019

May the soul of Veeru devgan ji Rest In Peace . Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Family. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 27, 2019

Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]… Father of Ajay Devgn… Veeru ji was an accomplished action director… Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan… Funeral will be held today at 6 pm… Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

#VeeruDevgan – Veteran Action choreographer and Father of Actor @ajaydevgn passed away this morning… May his soul RIP! Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 27, 2019

Just got the sad news of passing away of my old producer & father of dear friend #VeeruDevgan ji May his soul rest in peace. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) May 27, 2019

Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family. 🙏 Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 27, 2019

#VeeruDevgan,veteran action choreographer and father of @AjayDevgan passed away in Mumbai today. He was the best action director during his times. Heartfelt condolences to Devgan family pic.twitter.com/Ic9srOZHcl — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 27, 2019

Action powerhouse #VeeruDevgan dedicated his life to cinema and created some iconic ‘punch-packed’ moments of the Hindi Cinema. With his passing, an era of legacy of Indian cinema has come to a close. My condolences are with @ajaydevgn, @KajolAtUN and the entire Devgan clan. RIP! — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) May 27, 2019

Workwise, Veeru Devgan’s son Ajay Devgn was recently seen in the film De De Pyaar De alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. The film is doing good business at the box office. After De De Pyaar De, the actor will also be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.

