One of the acclaimed action and stunt choreographers in India, Veeru Devgan, who is also the father of Ajay Devgn, has passed away. Latest reports say that his funeral will be held at 6 pm today in Vile Parle West crematorium in Mumbai. Along with choreographing stunts in more than 150 films, he had ventured into acting, direction and production. Veeru Devgan was seen as an actor in films like Singhasan, Saurabh and Kranti while he made his directorial debut with Hindustan Ki Kasam.
Known as one of the most expensive films of that time, Hindustan Ki Kasam starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen in the lead role. While the film failed to work at the box office, its stunts were remembered for a long time. Veeru Devgan was last seen in Total Dhamaal’s film screening earlier this year.
Ever since the news has broken out, Industry Insiders are sharing their condolences on social media. Actor Kunal Kohli wrote on his Twitter account that Veeru Devgan was a legend of Hindi cinema, who left a mark with pure action and not VFX. Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit noted that Veeru Devgan was a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen. Director duo Abbas Mustan have also shared their condolences on social media.
Workwise, Veeru Devgan’s son Ajay Devgn was recently seen in the film De De Pyaar De alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. The film is doing good business at the box office. After De De Pyaar De, the actor will also be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.