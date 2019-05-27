Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgn passes away of heart attack: Bollywood stunt director, Veeru Devgn, Ajay Devgn’s father passed away earlier today. He was keeping unwell since a long time and breathed his last, a few hours back. More details awaited.

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgn passes away of heart attack: Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgn, who was a popular action director and stunt choreographer in Bollywood passed away earlier today on Monday. It is said that he was keeping unwell from a long time and was hospitalized.

Earlier today, he complained of breathlessness and was rushed to Surya hospital, Santacruz where he succumbed to Cardiac arrest. Ajay Devgn had canceled many interviews and promotions of his film de de Pyaar De in the last 15 days due to his father’s health. Reportedly, Veeru Devgn’s last rites and funeral services will be held at Vile Parle West crematorium today at 6:00 Pm.

Veeru Devgn is known for his amazing choreography in films such as- Dilwale (1994), Himmatwala (1983), Shahenshaah (1988) to name a few. He has choreographed fight and action scenes for over 80 Hindi films. He has also directed a film – Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999).

For the unaware, Veeru Devgn hails from Amritsar and has four kids, including Ajay Devgn and director Anil Devgn. They stay in a joint family. On the work front, Ajay Devgn latest film De De Pyaar de opposite Tabu and Rakul Preet is doing very well at the box office and has managed to earn around Rs 70 crore.

He will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero opposite Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. The movie will lock horns with deep Padukone starrer Chhapaak on January 10, 2020.

