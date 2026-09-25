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Home > Entertainment News > Ajay Devgn’s Rs 16 Lakh-a-Month Juhu Bungalow Hits BMC Roadblock Over Salon-Spa Plan – Details Inside

Ajay Devgn’s Rs 16 Lakh-a-Month Juhu Bungalow Hits BMC Roadblock Over Salon-Spa Plan – Details Inside

Ajay Devgn’s 7,802 sq ft Juhu bungalow has come under the BMC’s scanner after a stop-work notice was issued over proposed salon and spa operations. The actor’s camp, however, says all required approvals have been obtained.

Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 16:33 IST

Ajay Devgn’s sprawling Juhu bungalow has become the centre of a civic dispute in Mumbai, after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stop-work notice over work linked to a proposed salon and spa. The property, located in the Kapol Co-operative Housing Society, is reportedly a 7,802 sq ft bungalow at Plot S-10, N S Road No. 11, JVPD Scheme. The action followed a complaint from the housing society over the proposed commercial use of the premises.

Why Did BMC Issue A Stop-Work Notice To Ajay Devgn’s Bungalow?

The BMC’s K-West ward said that permission for the proposed commercial use of the property had not been produced when the civic body sought the relevant documents.

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Local corporator Sudha Singh said the matter falls under the Building and Factory Department of the K-West ward. According to her, the civic body asked the property owners to submit the necessary approvals after receiving the society’s complaint. Since the documents were not produced, the stop-work notice followed. The Devgn family has been given four weeks to respond.

What Is The Dispute Over Ajay Devgn’s Juhu Property?

The disagreement is not reportedly about the bungalow being leased out, but about how the property will be used. The premises have reportedly been leased to Florian Hurel Salons Pvt Ltd under a five-year registered leave-and-licence agreement dated August 10. Reports say the rent begins at Rs 16 lakh per month in the first year, with an annual escalation.

Residents have raised concerns about increased customer movement, parking, security and noise, particularly given the narrow internal roads around the property.

Ajay Devgn’s Camp Says Permissions Are Already In Place

While the BMC says the required permissions were not produced, the actor’s camp has disputed any suggestion that the approvals are missing. A source close to Devgn said, “The requisite permissions and approvals from the concerned authorities in relation to the proposed use of the premises have been duly obtained.”

The matter now hinges on the documents and approvals that will be submitted to and examined by the civic authorities. For now, the proposed salon and spa project remains caught between the housing society’s objections, the BMC’s notice and the Devgn camp’s claim that the necessary permissions have been secured.

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Ajay Devgn’s Rs 16 Lakh-a-Month Juhu Bungalow Hits BMC Roadblock Over Salon-Spa Plan – Details Inside
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Ajay Devgn’s Rs 16 Lakh-a-Month Juhu Bungalow Hits BMC Roadblock Over Salon-Spa Plan – Details Inside

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Ajay Devgn’s Rs 16 Lakh-a-Month Juhu Bungalow Hits BMC Roadblock Over Salon-Spa Plan – Details Inside

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Ajay Devgn’s Rs 16 Lakh-a-Month Juhu Bungalow Hits BMC Roadblock Over Salon-Spa Plan – Details Inside
Ajay Devgn’s Rs 16 Lakh-a-Month Juhu Bungalow Hits BMC Roadblock Over Salon-Spa Plan – Details Inside
Ajay Devgn’s Rs 16 Lakh-a-Month Juhu Bungalow Hits BMC Roadblock Over Salon-Spa Plan – Details Inside
Ajay Devgn’s Rs 16 Lakh-a-Month Juhu Bungalow Hits BMC Roadblock Over Salon-Spa Plan – Details Inside
Ajay Devgn’s Rs 16 Lakh-a-Month Juhu Bungalow Hits BMC Roadblock Over Salon-Spa Plan – Details Inside

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