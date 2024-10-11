Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ahead of the release of 'Singham Again' on Diwali, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn have decided to take you back to the original story. The duo has decided to re-release the first part of the film in theatres on October 18.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ahead of the release of ‘Singham Again’ on Diwali, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn have decided to take you back to the original story. The duo has decided to re-release the first part of the film in theatres on October 18.

Sharing the update, Rohit on Instagram wrote, “BEFORE HE COMES WITH HIS FULL FORCE ON DIWALI! Experience how it all began again Experience the mass again Experience the euphoria again Experience SINGHAM once more before SINGHAM AGAIN! Re-Releasing in cinemas on 18th October.”

Ajay, too, expressed his excitement about the re-release of ‘Singham’ with the Instagram caption,”Aali re aali aata tumchi baari aali…movie wapas dekhne ki #Singham re-releasing in theaters again.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

‘Singham’ was originally released in 2011. It featured Ajay in cop avatar alongside actors Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. The film turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of that year.

Rohit expanded the franchise with a successful sequel in 2014. Kareena Kapoor Khan essayed the role of the female lead in the film.

Considering the positive response to the previous two parts, fans have high hopes for the third installment, which will star Ajay, Kareena, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor among others.

The film is scheduled for a Diwali release.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer at a grand event in Mumbai, where the actors expressed excitement to be a part of the film.
The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of ‘Singham Again’. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor.

The film intertwines themes of ‘Good versus Evil’.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay’s wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as ‘Lady Singham’.Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

MUST READ | Shabana Azmi to be Honoured with This Award Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

ajay devgn Rohit Shetty Sigham Again Singham re-release
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

European Parliament Calls for Unconditional Release of Uyghur Residents in New Resolution

European Parliament Calls for Unconditional Release of Uyghur Residents in New Resolution

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi to be Honoured with This Award Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Shabana Azmi to be Honoured with This Award Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox