The movie Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior which is based on the legendary Maratha warrior Subedar Taanaji Malusare who was a close friend and aide to the great warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji who is better known for the Battle of Sinhagad will hit the theatres in 2019. the production owned by Raid star will be making the film and that he is willing to launch the movie on a larger scale with a 3D version. There are even speculations that the pre-production of the movie is in the full swing.

Singham star Ajay Devgn known for his action thrillers last year in July released the first look of his upcoming movie Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. As the actor was busy with his other projects and studio associated tasks, the movie got delayed and soon it started bothering the associates which made them back out of the film. Despite the whole situation, Ajay Devgn wasn’t willing to compromise on the project. A source close to the film was noted saying that the Bollywood star is very passionate about the project and has taken in charge of the movie himself.

There are reports, the production owned by Raid star will be making the film and that he is willing to launch the movie on a larger scale with a 3D version. There are even speculations that the pre-production of the movie is in the full swing. The sets for shooting the film have already been started by the team and the shooting will go on the floors by next few months. The movie Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the legendary Maratha warrior Subedar Taanaji Malusare who was a close friend and aide to the great warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji who is better known for the Battle of Sinhagad. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2019.

ALSO READ: My daughter the best and greatest: Amitabh Bachchan on Shweta Nanda’s writing debut

In the film Raid, Ajay Devgn essayed the role of an honest IT officer Amay Patnaik while Illeana D’ Cruz is seen playing the role of a supportive wife, who stands by Amay (Ajay Devgn) through thick and thin. Saurabh Shukla as Tauji is seen essaying the role of a corrupt businessman, who has black money worth Rs 420 crores. The romantic tracks of the film like Nit Khair Manga and Sanu Ek Pal Chain by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have striked a right chord among music lovers.

ALSO READ: 102 Not Out Badumbaaa teaser: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer will make you get over your Monday blues

ALSO READ: Farah Khan to choreograph Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s sangeet ceremony?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App