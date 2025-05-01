Ajaz Khan Faces Heat Over Asking House Arrest Contestants To Show Sex Positions On Camera- Watch!

In the widely-shared clip, Ajaz Khan is seen asking a contestant to demonstrate different sex positions. When the contestant admits she lacks knowledge of such positions, Ajaz responds by asking, “Haven’t you experimented?”

Ajaz Khan’s latest reality series Arrest House has landed in hot water following the circulation of a controversial clip that many viewers found offensive and vulgar.

The show, which is currently streaming on Ullu and YouTube, has drawn severe backlash from netizens for its sexually explicit scenes.

Viral Video Prompts Viewer Backlash

In the widely-shared clip, Ajaz Khan is seen asking a contestant to demonstrate different sex positions. When the contestant admits she lacks knowledge of such positions, Ajaz responds by asking, “Haven’t you experimented?”

The situation intensifies when actress Gehna Vasisth, another contestant, is instructed to guide two others in showcasing the positions. The demonstration, captured on video, has triggered widespread criticism for its suggestive nature.

Public Calls for OTT Censorship and Ban

Angry users flooded social media with condemnation. One user on X (formerly Twitter) appealed directly to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, writing: “Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji @MIB_India, this vulgar content is now being shown on Indian OTT platforms. The show ‘Arrest House’ on Ullu and YouTube is harming our culture and society. We need stricter censorship.”

Another netizen labeled the show a “cringe fest” and questioned the approval of such content. Many are demanding tighter regulations on OTT platforms to prevent the spread of inappropriate material.

Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji@MIB_India This is all being shown in Indian OTT these days 👇 Name of Show : Arrest House

Demand for Government Intervention and Legal Action

The outrage has extended beyond social criticism. Some users have called for a complete ban on the show and legal action against the makers. Tagging Mumbai Police, one viewer stated, “This show needs to be banned. Legal steps must be taken.”

Others expressed concern for the participants, especially the women featured in the scene. Comments such as “What about the families of these girls?” and “Where is the National Commission for Women?” reflect growing unease about the impact of such shows on public morality.

Ajaz Khan Yet to Address the Controversy

Despite the controversy gaining momentum online, Ajaz Khan has remained silent on the issue. Known for his provocative persona, the actor has yet to issue any official statement responding to the backlash.

The Arrest House controversy has reignited debate around content regulation on digital platforms in India. With increasing calls for censorship, the incident has put a spotlight on the need for clearer guidelines and accountability for what is broadcast to online audiences.