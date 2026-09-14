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Home > Entertainment News > Ajaz Khan Viral Video: Noida Creator Claims Actor Asked Her To Meet For ‘Coffee Or Wine’, Shares DM Screenshots

Ajaz Khan Viral Video: Noida Creator Claims Actor Asked Her To Meet For ‘Coffee Or Wine’, Shares DM Screenshots

A Noida-based content creator has shared screenshots and a voice note that she says were sent to her by actor Ajaz Khan. In the viral video, she claims the actor asked to meet while he was in Delhi. Khan has not publicly responded to the allegation.

Ajaz Khan Viral Video
Ajaz Khan Viral Video

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 17:52 IST

Actor and former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan is facing fresh attention online after a Noida-based content creator claimed that he contacted her on Instagram and asked to meet for “coffee or wine”. The creator, identified as Niyati, shared a video featuring screenshots of what she says was her Instagram conversation with Khan. The clip has since circulated widely on social media, although the authenticity of the messages has not been independently verified.

Ajaz Khan Allegedly Asked Niyati To ‘Catch Up’

According to Niyati, the conversation began with a simple “Hey there” from Khan. She said she was surprised to receive the message because none of her recent content had gone particularly viral. The conversation then moved to where she was based. After Niyati said she lived in Noida, she claims Khan told her that he was in Delhi and asked if she wanted to “catch up”.

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When she asked what the meeting was for, Niyati said Khan sent her a voice note. In the recording shared in her video, a voice says that he was in Delhi and suggested meeting for “a coffee or wine”. Niyati questioned the reason behind the invitation and said she felt the interaction could have been part of a wider pattern.

Niyati Reacts To Ajaz Khan’s Alleged Messages

Reacting to the exchange, Niyati said she found the interaction uncomfortable. She also speculated that she may not have been the only woman to receive similar messages.

However, her claims remain allegations at this stage. The screenshots and voice note shared in the Instagram video have not been independently authenticated, and Ajaz Khan has not publicly addressed the claims. Khan has around 5.9 million followers on Instagram, according to current third-party social media analytics.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Ajaz Khan’s Bigg Boss Connection And Recent Controversies

Ajaz Khan is best known to television audiences for his appearance on Bigg Boss 7, where he emerged as the second runner-up. He has also appeared in films and television shows and has remained active on social media. The actor has faced controversies in the past as well. In October 2025, the Delhi High Court granted him anticipatory bail in an obscenity case involving remarks made against the family of YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.

Meanwhile, with Bigg Boss 20 currently airing, Khan has also been showing support for singer Qazi Touqeer on social media.

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Ajaz Khan Viral Video: Noida Creator Claims Actor Asked Her To Meet For ‘Coffee Or Wine’, Shares DM Screenshots

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Ajaz Khan Viral Video: Noida Creator Claims Actor Asked Her To Meet For ‘Coffee Or Wine’, Shares DM Screenshots

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Ajaz Khan Viral Video: Noida Creator Claims Actor Asked Her To Meet For ‘Coffee Or Wine’, Shares DM Screenshots
Ajaz Khan Viral Video: Noida Creator Claims Actor Asked Her To Meet For ‘Coffee Or Wine’, Shares DM Screenshots
Ajaz Khan Viral Video: Noida Creator Claims Actor Asked Her To Meet For ‘Coffee Or Wine’, Shares DM Screenshots
Ajaz Khan Viral Video: Noida Creator Claims Actor Asked Her To Meet For ‘Coffee Or Wine’, Shares DM Screenshots
Ajaz Khan Viral Video: Noida Creator Claims Actor Asked Her To Meet For ‘Coffee Or Wine’, Shares DM Screenshots

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