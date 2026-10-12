Ajaz Khan’s Liplock Scene Goes Viral: ‘Who Are You To Judge Me?’ Actor Hits Back At Trolls

Actor Ajaz Khan has found himself in the limelight after a kissing sequence with a foreign actress in his song O Yaara came under fire on social media. The kiss has generated a lot of debate on social media, with some raising questions about the actor’s choice to kiss on screen given his religion.

The actor has come out with a reply to the backlash he has faced, and challenged those questioning his choices and arguing that people should not judge him over a scene in a music video.

What Did Ajaz Khan Say About The Liplock Scene?

In response to his critics, he asked, “Tum kaun hote ho mera hisaab karne wale?” Moreover, he added, “Mera hisaab Allah karega.” The actor questioned why everyone was talking about his kissing scene when scenes similar to his have been featured in movies featuring other actors. Also, he claimed that the entire controversy was taking away his effort in the song.

This reaction from his side has once again brought into the limelight O Yaara, as now the debate is not just limited to the kiss but also the choice, religious identity, and life of public figures on social media.

Why Is Ajaz Khan’s O Yaara Scene Being Discussed?

The entire issue revolves around a romantic scene involving Khan and a foreign actress in O Yaara. Clips from the song have been posted online, and there have been complaints from some people criticizing the sequence as it is being done despite the religious affiliation of Khan. This issue has always been debated among movie stars and the expectations people have from them based on their background.

Nevertheless, Khan has responded in a negative way to all the criticisms against him by clearly stating that he feels the fans do not have the right to judge him through social media in this way. The debate has shed light on how clips from music videos can be posted online and criticized in isolation of the complete production.

Who Is Ajaz Khan?

Ajaz Khan is an actor and television personality who gained wider recognition through his appearance on Bigg Boss 7. His stint on the reality show helped establish him as a familiar face among television audiences. Over the years, Khan has remained a recognisable figure in entertainment and has frequently attracted attention for his public statements and social media presence.

With his response to the O Yaara controversy now circulating, the actor has once again become a topic of online discussion. His remarks have shifted the focus from the liplock scene to his challenge to those criticising his personal and professional choices.

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