Ajith Kumar Hints At Unexpected Retirement: ‘Life Itself Is A Blessing’

Padma Bhushan winner Ajith Kumar opens up on life, health struggles, and the chance of unexpected retirement, urging fans to value every second of life.

Tamil cinema icon Ajith Kumar, who was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan, has sparked conversations after revealing that retirement from films could come unexpectedly. Speaking candidly to India Today, the actor shared deep reflections on life, health, and his passion to live fully — even if it means stepping away from the spotlight.

In the interview, Ajith said, “You never know! It’s not about me planning when to retire, I could be forced into retirement. I don’t want to take anything for granted.” The actor, known for his low-key lifestyle and humility, added that just waking up each day is a gift. “People complain about life. To wake up and feel alive itself is a blessing. I am not being philosophical here,” he said.

Ajith opened up about the impact of health issues, surgeries, and watching loved ones fight illnesses like cancer. These experiences have shaped his perspective on time and gratitude. “We understand how valuable life is – just to be alive. I want to make use of every second of my life – want to make the most of it,” he noted.

He further shared his life mantra: “When my time comes, I want my maker to think, ‘I gave this soul a life and he sucked the juice of it, used every second of it in a positive way.’ That’s how I want to live life, passionately, and not waste time at all.”

Ajith Kumar’s journey in cinema is as inspiring as his philosophy. Starting out with no plans to act, he said, “Acting was never on my radar. I am an accidental actor.” He worked at an automobile company after school and pursued motorcycle racing at the age of 18 before getting into print ads and TV commercials. Eventually, he debuted in the 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar.

With blockbusters like Veeram, Billa, and Mankatha, Ajith has carved a unique space in the Tamil film industry. His decades-long career was recognised on April 28 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he received the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards. The proud moment was made more special with his wife Shalini and their children by his side.

While fans hope he continues to entertain for years to come, Ajith’s heartfelt comments remind everyone of the fragility and value of life — and the power of living each moment with meaning.

