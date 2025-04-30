Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Clips of the incident quickly surfaced on social media, showing Ajith being mobbed at the arrival gate.

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday following a minor leg injury.

The incident happened at the Chennai airport when a large crowd of fans and media surrounded him after his return from New Delhi, where he was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

What Happened to Ajith Kumar?

Sources close to the actor confirmed that the injury was not serious. Ajith was hospitalized for physiotherapy treatment and is likely to be discharged later the same day.

A source revealed, “Ajith Kumar sir sustained a minor leg injury due to the overwhelming crowd at the airport. He’s doing fine and should be heading home by this evening.”

Ajith Kumar had traveled to New Delhi to receive the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, recognizing his significant contributions to Indian cinema and motorsports. The injury occurred shortly after his return to Chennai, as enthusiastic fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the star.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Ajith Kumar received a warm welcome from his fans at the Chennai airport after being conferred the Padma Bhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi pic.twitter.com/w93gP3QczR — IANS (@ians_india) April 29, 2025

Social Media Erupts With Support From Fans

Clips of the incident quickly surfaced on social media, showing Ajith being mobbed at the arrival gate. Fans flooded platforms like X and Instagram with messages of support, wishing him a quick and full recovery.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s latest movie, “Good Bad Ugly,” continues to enjoy a successful theatrical run, earning praise for both its storyline and the actor’s performance. Known not just for his acting but also for his love for motorsports, Ajith remains one of the most admired personalities in Tamil cinema.