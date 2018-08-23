Ajith Kumar starrer 'Visawasam' has been released on Thursday. The makers' decision to release the poster has come out as a surprise for every fan as they were not expecting before September 13 i.e. Ganesh Chaturthi.

The much-awaited first poster of the leading south actor Ajith, Visawasam is out and about on Thursday. It’s a surprise for every fan as they were not expecting the poster release before September 13 i.e. on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Viswasam is the fourth consecutive project of the director Siva after Thala Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

As per reports, Ajith will be seen as a cop in Viswasam. Along with him, Nayanthara will be playing the role in the female lead. Besides the lead actors, in the supporting cast, Anikha, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu are also a part of the Tamil movie. The movie is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

Earlier the makers of the movie were releasing Viswasam during Diwali but a 48-day Kollywood strike forced them to change their plans.

Take a look at the poster.

Now, Viswasam is all set to hit the theatres in January 2019 along with Pongal celebrations.

The music composer D Imman has been roped in to compose the music for the film. This is the first association which marks his first association for an Ajith-starrer.

Reportedly, the movie will release in Telegu as well. A source close to a leading daily, the story is set in Madurai and Theni backdrop. The predominant portions of the film are being shot in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The sources added that Siva believed that the film would perform well at the Tollywood box office so the team was also planning to release the dubbed Telugu version on Sankranti.

Meanwhile, there is the latest buzz that Ajith Kumar will be appearing on screen in two different makeovers. Recently, Ajith invited Imman to join the sets and the photo fo the duo and became a hit online.

