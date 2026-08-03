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Home > Entertainment News > Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil: Cast, Director, First Poster, Plot, Release Updates & Everything You Need To Know

Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil: Cast, Director, First Poster, Plot, Release Updates & Everything You Need To Know

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has officially announced his 64th film, titled Daredevil. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the action entertainer marks the maiden production of Ajith's wife, former actress Shalini Ajithkumar, under her newly launched banner Bravehearts Production.

Ajith Kumar, Image Credits- IMDb
Ajith Kumar, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 20:40 IST

The long-awaited announcement around Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film has finally arrived and fans cannot keep their calm. Tentatively titled as AK64, the team unveiled the film’s official title: Daredevil. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, this movie is expected to be a mass entertainer with something for every age group in it.

Who is directing and producing Daredevil?



34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma. Daredevil is here… Thank you my sir, Ajith Kumar sir, for the trust and support. Thank you producer Shalini mam.” — Adhik Ravichandran, Director

What does the title poster reveal about the plot?

The movie poster contains the title of the movie written in stark red and white colours against the background of a set of rolling dice. While the plotline of the movie is still shrouded in mystery, there are certain images in it that indicate the high-stakes plot revolving around gambling, underworld, or chance games. Moreover, the title also gives tribute to Ajith’s passion for professional racing in real life.

Director Adhik Ravichandran has explained that while ‘Good Bad Ugly’ was made for their fans, ‘Daredevil’ is made for everyone.

Who is in the cast and crew of Daredevil?

While the supporting acting cast is set to be revealed in upcoming announcements, the core technical crew has been officially locked:

  • Lead Actor: Ajith Kumar as the titular Daredevil.

  • Music Composer: Anirudh Ravichander (marking his fourth collaboration with Ajith after Vedalam, Vivegam, and Vidaamuyarchi).

  • Cinematographer: Abinandan Ramanujam.

  • Editor: Vijay Velukutty.

  • Stunt Choreographer: Supreme Sundar.

  • Costume Designer: Anu Vardhan.

“Once again with dearest AK sir in an Adhik Ravichandran directorial, Daredevil. Much love to Shalini Ma’am, Suresh Chandraa and Brave Hearts Production.” — Anirudh Ravichander, Music Composer

What are the shooting schedules and release date expectations?

Following a break where Ajith focused on his international motor racing commitments in the Le Mans series, principal photography for Daredevil is set to commence in September 2026.

The makers are targeting a massive theatrical release during Summer 2027.

ALSO READ: Why Did Farhan Akhtar Exit Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara? Sidhant Gupta Replaces Him In Major Casting Shake-Up

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Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil: Cast, Director, First Poster, Plot, Release Updates & Everything You Need To Know
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Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil: Cast, Director, First Poster, Plot, Release Updates & Everything You Need To Know
Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil: Cast, Director, First Poster, Plot, Release Updates & Everything You Need To Know
Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil: Cast, Director, First Poster, Plot, Release Updates & Everything You Need To Know
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