Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly features Ajith Kumar in a flamboyant gangster role that has resonated strongly with fans and critics alike.

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly


Ajith Kumar’s latest action-packed entertainer Good Bad Ugly is on a record-smashing spree at the box office. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film has crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in less than three days since its theatrical release on April 10.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film grossed Rs 100 crore globally in just 2.5 days, riding high on Ajith’s star power and massive fan support. With packed theatres and houseful shows continuing over the extended weekend, Good Bad Ugly is well on its way to setting new benchmarks.

At the domestic box office, the film collected Rs 62.75 crore nett in just three days. Here’s the day-wise India collection (nett):

  • Day 1 (Wednesday): Rs 29.25 crore

  • Day 2 (Thursday): Rs 15 crore

  • Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 18.50 crore

The strong Saturday jump of over Rs 3 crore from Day 2 highlights the growing momentum around the film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly features Ajith Kumar in a flamboyant gangster role that has resonated strongly with fans and critics alike. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Raghu Ram, and Karthikeyan in key roles.

This marks Ajith Kumar’s second film of 2025 after Vidaamuyarchi, and his dynamic return to form has sparked celebrations among his loyal fanbase.

With positive word-of-mouth and a blockbuster opening weekend, Good Bad Ugly is expected to continue its stellar run at the box office in the coming days.

