Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited Tamil action thriller Vidaa Muyarchi finally premiered worldwide on February 6, 2025. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner, the film has been one of the most talked-about releases in recent times. Featuring a stellar cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav in key roles, the movie is packed with intense action sequences and an intriguing storyline, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Fans React to ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ on Twitter

Social media was flooded with reviews and reactions from fans and critics alike, as audiences shared their thoughts on Vidaa Muyarchi.

A user wrote, “#VidaaMuyarchi – 4.25/5. Industry Hit. Good first half and Padma Bhushan Ajith & Magizh’s pei attam in the second half 🔥. Excellent edge of the seat thriller with lots of action, twists, and turns. Never seen before visuals and sound quality in TFI. Ani’s background score is the biggest plus.”

Another tweet read, “GOOD First Half followed by an Okish second half. Screenplay could have done better in the second half !! Yet it’s a Near Attempt with excellent making.”

One enthusiastic viewer commented, “The positive review starts to pour… Clear Winner #VidaaMuyarchi. BLOCKBUSTER REVIEW.”

Another fan shared, “This isn’t a typical mass masala movie. Very serious, intense, and high-quality screenplay. Very engaging and yet stylish entertainer. Camera work and action sequences are Hollywood-level making. #AjithKumar sir’s acting is top-notch @anirudhofficial BGM #VidaaMuyarchi for me a totally new Tamil movie-watching experience. Watch in a very good quality theater.”

One fan simply wrote, “#VidaaMuyarchi #SecondHalf 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️. Such highly quality making. It deserves every freaking appreciation.”

Another comment read, “#VidaaMuyarchi – Suitable for all kinds of audiences! Every Cinema fan will like this movie! First Half – Class, Second Half – Mass.”

A Riveting Storyline

In Vidaa Muyarchi, Ajith Kumar plays the role of Arjun, while Trisha Krishnan portrays his wife, Kayal. The film follows the couple as their once-loving relationship faces unexpected hardships. The story takes a dramatic turn when Kayal is kidnapped by a dangerous group in Azerbaijan. Determined to save her, Arjun embarks on a daring rescue mission, leading to a gripping tale of love, action, and resilience.

Alongside Ajith and Trisha, Vidaa Muyarchi features Arjun Sarja in a crucial role, with Regina Cassandra and Arav playing significant parts. The film also includes performances from Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh, all contributing to the engaging narrative.

Screening Challenges and Fan Frenzy

Ahead of its release, Vidaa Muyarchi faced some challenges regarding its screening schedule. The Tamil Nadu government initially delayed permissions for early morning shows, causing disappointment among fans. Meanwhile, in Bihar, where the film recorded the highest advance bookings, early morning screenings were confirmed. Eventually, the Tamil Nadu government approved 9 a.m. showings, much to the delight of eager audiences, who rushed to theaters in large numbers.

With a combination of powerful performances, breathtaking visuals, and a compelling storyline, Vidaa Muyarchi has captivated audiences, cementing its place as a major success in Tamil cinema.