Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi witnessed a sharp 67% decline in its box office collections on day two, earning ₹8.75 crore.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2


Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated action thriller Vidaamuyarchi saw a massive decline in its box office earnings on its second day. Despite a strong opening with ₹26 crore on day one, the film’s collections dropped by nearly 67% on day two, making just ₹8.75 crore domestically.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This unexpected dip has raised concerns, especially when compared to other recent big-budget Tamil films like Suriya’s Kanguva and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which maintained steadier numbers after their openings. Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, started with an impressive 61.24% occupancy on its opening day but saw a sharp decline to 36.5% on day two.

Box Office Breakdown: Tamil Version Leads the Way

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi has amassed ₹34.75 crore in India net collections as of February 7. The Tamil version has been the primary contributor, earning ₹33.9 crore, while the Telugu-dubbed version, titled Pattudala, has struggled with just ₹85 lakh in total earnings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Telugu version recorded only a 15.11% occupancy on its second day, earning ₹35 lakh after opening at ₹50 lakh. The lack of a strong pan-India promotional campaign appears to have limited its appeal outside Tamil Nadu.

Globally, the film has earned ₹61 crore, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. However, the drastic day-two decline has sparked concerns about whether it can sustain momentum over the weekend.

Can the Weekend Save ‘Vidaamuyarchi’?

Despite mixed reviews, the trade expects Vidaamuyarchi to gain momentum over the weekend, as it faces no major competition in Tamil Nadu until February 21. The upcoming releases of Dhanush’s Nilavukku Enadi Enmel Kobam and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon may affect its performance in the later weeks.

The film reunites Ajith with his Mankatha co-stars Arjun Sarja and Trisha Krishnan. Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian also play key roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi is an official adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The story follows Arjun (Ajith Kumar) on a high-stakes mission to rescue his kidnapped wife Kayal (Trisha) in Azerbaijan.

Originally set to be directed by Vignesh Shivan, the project eventually went to Magizh Thirumeni, who brought his signature action-thriller style. The film’s cinematography by Om Prakash and music by Anirudh Ravichander have been widely appreciated, but the storyline has received mixed reactions.

With advance bookings contributing ₹13.39 crore to its earnings, all eyes are now on whether Vidaamuyarchi can recover over the weekend and maintain steady collections in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Filed under

ajith kumar Vidaamuyarchi Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 2

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

As BJP Leads In Delhi Election 2025, #EVMs Trends On X

As BJP Leads In Delhi Election 2025, #EVMs Trends On X

‘Ahankaar Ravan Ka Bhi Nahi Bacha Tha,’ How AAP MP Swati Maliwal ‘Helped’ BJP Win Delhi Elections After Rift With Kejriwal

‘Ahankaar Ravan Ka Bhi Nahi Bacha Tha,’ How AAP MP Swati Maliwal ‘Helped’ BJP Win...

J. Jayalalitha’s Niece Moves Supreme Court For Release Of Assets

J. Jayalalitha’s Niece Moves Supreme Court For Release Of Assets

Parvesh Verma Defeats Arvind Kejriwal: Will He Be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister?

Parvesh Verma Defeats Arvind Kejriwal: Will He Be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister?

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Among Big AAP Names Who Lost Delhi Elections 2025

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Among Big AAP Names Who Lost Delhi Elections 2025

Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox