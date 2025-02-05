Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

The much-awaited Tamil action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, is set for a grand worldwide release on February 6, 2025. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions.

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore


Ajith Kumar’s upcoming action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is all set for its worldwide release on February 6, 2025, marking one of the most anticipated Tamil film releases of the year. The film, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and backed by Lyca Productions, promises an intense action-packed experience for fans. Starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav, the film’s ensemble cast adds to its immense anticipation.

According to film industry tracker AB George, Vidaamuyarchi has already surpassed ₹23 crore in worldwide pre-sales, with advance overseas bookings exceeding $740K. With just a day left before its grand release, expectations are sky-high for this thrilling cinematic spectacle.

Vidaamuyarchi follows the gripping journey of Arjun, played by Ajith Kumar, whose life takes a dramatic turn when his wife Kayal (Trisha Krishnan) is kidnapped by a ruthless gang in Azerbaijan. Forced into a dangerous mission to rescue her, Arjun embarks on an emotionally charged, action-filled adventure against formidable odds.

Star-Studded Cast & Crew

Ajith Kumar leads the film as Arjun, with Trisha Krishnan portraying his wife Kayal. Arjun Sarja plays a pivotal role, while Regina Cassandra and Arav take on crucial supporting characters. Additional cast members include Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh.

The film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni, with a highly talented technical crew contributing to its grandeur:

  • Music: Anirudh Ravichander
  • Cinematography: Om Prakash ISC
  • Editing: NB Srikanth
  • Art Direction: Milan
  • Action Choreography: Supreme Sundar
  • Dance Choreography: Kalyan
  • Costume Design: Anu Vardhan
  • Lyrics: Vishnu Edavan, Arivu, Amogh Balaji, Mohan Raja
  • Executive Producer: Subramanian Narayanan
  • Production Supervisors: J Girinathan, K Jeyaseelan
  • Still Photography: G. Anand Kumar
  • Publicity Design: Gopi Prasanna
  • Audiography: T. Udaykumar
  • VFX Supervision: Hariharasuthan
  • DI Color Grading: Prasath Somasekar
  • PRO: Suresh Chandra
  • Lyca Productions Representative: G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran
  • Producer: Subaskaran Allirajah

With a high-octane storyline, stellar performances, and top-tier technical expertise, Vidaamuyarchi is poised to make a massive impact at the box office, reaffirming Ajith Kumar’s status as one of the biggest superstars in Tamil cinema.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam? Search On For The Active Shooter After Tragic Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Ohio

Filed under

ajith kumar Tamil action movie 2025 Vidaamuyarchi Vidaamuyarchi advance booking

