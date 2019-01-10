Ajith’s Viswasam which hit the screens on January 10 has fallen prey to the piracy racket. Tamil rocker has released the pirated version of the movie on the website of Tamil Rockers. The movie is written and directed by Siva Viswasam. This is the fourth collaboration of Ajith and Siva.

After Rajinikanth’s Petta, the pirated version of Thala Ajith’s Viswasam has been leaked online. The movie is available at Tamilrockers piracy site for download. Viswasam-starrer by megastar Ajith and lady superstar Nayanthara in the lead. Written and directed by Siva Viswasam is the fourth collaboration of Ajith and Siva. Earlier the duo had collaborated for blockbusters like Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

No stringent action has been taken yet even after stringent laws against piracy. Madras High Court’s order to 37 Internet Service Providers (ISP) to block over 12,000 sites which distributed the pirated copies of recent releases. Meanwhile, Ajith’s film is expected to set film records at the box office. The film is facing stiff competition with Rajinikanth starrer-Petta. However, the craze among the fans for Ajith is still the same.

Starred in over 50 films, primarily in Tamil cinema, he started his acting career with a cameo in the 1990 Tamil film En Veedu En Kanavar. Visawasam released on January 10, 2018. The film has been widely appreciated by the audience. The social media is flooded with the praises for the film. Check out the tweets”

It's the best film n Siva-thala duo

We need this kind of acting from our thala .thank you #siva u proved ..pakka family entertainer..💚…🔥..mass scenes boosts the film much Higher..🔥

Strong in sentiment 💙..#Viswasamfamilyentertainer #Viswasam #ViswasamThiruvizha — Chiranjeevi Shankar (@ChiranjeeviJS) January 10, 2019

#Viswasam [4/5]: #Nayanthara is gorgeous and has a meaty role.. She had to confront #Thala #Ajith 's character.. She has done it well.. Her romantic chemistry with #Thala #Ajith has worked out well.. One of the reasons why general audience will love this movies is their pairing — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2019

Watching #Viswasam: 1st half over,#Thala looks handsome, as usual mass.

But songs are little bit boring.

Pre interval block is good. Average first half with lots of family sequences. 2nd half would be more better I think, waiting for that. #ViswasamFDFS #ViswasamFromToday — Vicky K Str (@vicky_kstr) January 10, 2019

Fans can be seen celebrating in Madurai.

On being asked about the clash of Petta and Ajith-starrer Visawasam, The managing director of GK Cinemas, Ruban Mathivanan said that it’s not at all new, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had released on the same day. And so has Vijay and Ajith. For instance, Ajith’s last outing Vivegam had an excellent opening because no other films got released that day. Even in future, he would not be surprised if they would have a clash between multiple films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More