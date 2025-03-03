Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly' Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ teaser shatters records with 32M views in 24 hours, becoming Tamil cinema’s most-watched teaser, surpassing Vijay’s ‘Master.’

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour


Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Good Bad Ugly has created history in Tamil cinema by breaking the record for the most-watched teaser within 24 hours. The teaser, released on March 1, garnered a staggering 32 million views, surpassing all previous records in Kollywood.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Trisha, Arjun Das, and Prasanna. Music composer GV Prakash Kumar has crafted the film’s soundtrack, while Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the highly anticipated project. The film is slated for a theatrical release in April.

Watch Teaser:

Teaser Surpasses Vijay’s ‘Master’ and Dhanush’s ‘Captain Miller’

Ajith’s teaser has outperformed some of the biggest blockbusters in Tamil cinema. Prior to this, Vijay’s Master held the record with 19.35 million views in 24 hours. Following that, Dhanush’s Captain Miller had secured the third spot with 17.46 million views, while Vijay’s Sarkar ranked fourth with 14.92 million views.

Ajith’s fans celebrated the teaser’s massive success, with many praising the actor’s charismatic screen presence, witty dialogues, and nostalgic references to classic films. The teaser has further heightened expectations for the film’s release in April.

With Good Bad Ugly breaking records, Ajith continues to prove his dominance in Tamil cinema, setting new benchmarks for Kollywood releases.

