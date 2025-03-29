Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
  Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly' Second Single Promo Released, Full Song To Drop On Sunday

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Second Single Promo Released, Full Song To Drop On Sunday

Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly second single promo, Mame Soundu Ethu, sung by Anirudh, is out! GV Prakash’s music adds hype. Full song releases Sunday. Film hits theaters April 10.

The much-anticipated second single from Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Good Bad Ugly has stirred excitement among fans. The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, had earlier announced that a special update regarding the song would be made in the evening. However, surprising fans, the promo for the song was released, amplifying the excitement.

Star-Studded Team Behind ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and composed by GV Prakash Kumar, Good Bad Ugly features Trisha as the female lead. The film also stars Prasanna, Sunil, Prabhu, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu, Tom Chacko, and Avinash in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, aligning with Tamil New Year celebrations.

Initially planned for a Pongal 2024 release, the film was postponed due to the simultaneous release of Vidamuyaltsi. With fans expressing disappointment over Vidamuyaltsi not feeling like a typical Ajith film, expectations are now soaring for Good Bad Ugly. From the title reveal to the teaser, every announcement has contributed to the massive hype surrounding the movie.

Watch this:

‘OG Samvam’ Sets the Stage, ‘Mame Soundu Ethu’ Adds to the Buzz

The film’s first song, OG Samvam, sung by GV Prakash and Adhik Ravichandran, garnered over 22 million views in just 12 days, making it a viral hit. Riding on this success, the makers announced that the second single would drop at 5:50 PM, with bold claims that “all loudspeakers will be destroyed” by its beats.

Anirudh Joins Hands with GV Prakash for ‘Mame Soundu Ethu’

The latest promo for the second single, Mame Soundu Ethu, has now been released, featuring vocals by Anirudh Ravichander with GV Prakash composing the music. Fans who watched the promo are already calling it a “power-packed collaboration” between the two musicians. The full version of the song is set to release on Sunday, and Ajith’s fans are eagerly waiting to hear it in full.

With just days left for its April 10 release, Good Bad Ugly is already setting high expectations among fans.

